Randy Rainbow’s Rent parody – ‘Seasons of Trump’ – is the perfect “good riddance”

Singer and comedian, Randy Rainbow, has spent four years mocking Trump, and his hilarious yet moving Rent-themed parody is a fitting farewell.

‘How do you measure four years of this shit? In scandals, impeachments, in porn stars, in Scaramuccis? In rallies, in insurrections, in flies?’

Major earworm alert.

Randy shared his video on Twitter, with a reminder that we could always rely on him.

You didn't think I'd send him off without my own departure ceremony, did you? 👋🏻🌈🎶 #SeasonsOfTrump pic.twitter.com/hEI276wISC — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) January 19, 2021

One of the original stars of Rent, Anthony Rapp, had this high praise.

This is really excellent. I think Jonathan Larson would have been so proud and honored. Thank you, @RandyRainbow, for the opportunity for catharsis that this video gives us all. https://t.co/xGsYgApwAb — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) January 19, 2021

Trump’s own niece stopped by to show her gratitude.

Thanks, Randy. Not only for this–which is brilliant–but for everything you've done to help get us through every single one of those miserable minutes. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 19, 2021

These are a fraction of the thousands of overjoyed reactions.

I am going to miss these. Thanks for getting us through @RandyRainbow. https://t.co/doiFrHLP1P — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 20, 2021

His best yet. Oh my heavens. What a joy to watch. https://t.co/oL0CcDYApY — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 19, 2021

Randy—this is epic. i screamed with laughter but what surprised me was that it also made me cry. With relief. https://t.co/QMT4hkfCtg — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 19, 2021

Inject this into my veins. Also the tiny Christmas hat is making me very happy. A+ https://t.co/NRVdUHzpYV — Michael Buckley (@HeyBuckHey) January 19, 2021

Randy Rainbow’s magnum opus… A fitting send-off. https://t.co/3jmJT5TZdm — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 20, 2021

Of course, Randy Rainbow is far from being the only person to have called out the “orange garbage can” for four years.

You didn't think @RandyRainbow would post another genius video without me retweeting it, did you? ❤️🌈

(Bonus: that Nun hit a high note that made my dogs bark!)🐶🎵

#TreasonsOfTrump_ByTheNumbers https://t.co/ra45ClAWyA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 19, 2021

Goodbye, Donald. Don’t let the door bang you on the arse on the way out.

