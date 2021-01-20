Randy Rainbow’s Rent parody – ‘Seasons of Trump’ – is the perfect “good riddance”

Singer and comedian, Randy Rainbow, has spent four years mocking Trump, and his hilarious yet moving Rent-themed parody is a fitting farewell.

‘How do you measure four years of this shit?

In scandals, impeachments, in porn stars, in Scaramuccis?

In rallies, in insurrections, in flies?’

Major earworm alert.

Randy shared his video on Twitter, with a reminder that we could always rely on him.

One of the original stars of Rent, Anthony Rapp, had this high praise.

Trump’s own niece stopped by to show her gratitude.

These are a fraction of the thousands of overjoyed reactions.

Of course, Randy Rainbow is far from being the only person to have called out the “orange garbage can” for four years.

Goodbye, Donald. Don’t let the door bang you on the arse on the way out.

