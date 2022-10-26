Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg was mocked into the 19th century for dating his resignation letter ‘St. Crispin’s Day

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 26th, 2022

Despite many of Rishi Sunak’s new cabinet positioning themselves to the right of Genghis Khan, one right-winger who didn’t make it was Boris Johnson cheerleader, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He posted the letter on his website.

We didn’t realise he was a doctor.

In case you couldn’t read that – and, let’s face it, you couldn’t – this is what it says.

Dear Prime Minister,

Many congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister. I wish you every success.

As you will rightly want your own team I would be grateful if you would convey my resignation as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to The King.

It has been an honour to serve in this and previous roles but having completed some of today’s Parliamentary business it is time to go.

In the interests of the nation, the Conservative Party must unite under your leadership and I shall do all I can to support you.

I have the honor to remain &c.,

Jacob Rees-Mogg

The date is written as ‘St Crispin’s Day, 2022’. Even Hyacinth Bucket would find that a bit pretentious.

Tom Newton Dunn had more information.

Which is interesting, because he was still saying he would be in a Sunak cabinet on Tuesday morning.

The scorn was visible from space.

Rick Burin had a slightly different opinion of what Rees-Mogg’s scrawl actually said.

Looks legit.

