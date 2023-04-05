A fake QAnon Shaman’s sketchy bike skills formed the perfect metaphor for MAGA
You probably remember seeing Arizona man Jacob Chansley, even if you don’t know it. He was the guy who took part in the January 6th storming of the Capitol Building dressed like a Poundland Jamiroquai tribute act, then ended up in prison for his pains.
Billions spent on Defence budget only to get infiltrated by Jamiroquai#Trump #Capitol pic.twitter.com/mhIxJTyclq
— Bond.. Mortgage Bond (@SuperTed_X) January 6, 2021
He became known as The QAnon Shaman, and his strong look made him an easy cosplay character, so when Donald Trump appeared in New York to be charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying accounts, a Shaman-alike was there to offer support.
This is how that worked out for him. If you’re drinking anything – swallow it before you watch this.
Perfect execution pic.twitter.com/GFnS7ejrEv
— tCb (@thomas__barker) April 4, 2023
If ever a clip were crying out to be a meme …
Twitter embraced the accidental stuntman with all the sympathy he deserved.
Never seen so many poor life choices crammed into a 3 second video before pic.twitter.com/d7dA870LVx
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 5, 2023
No notes. https://t.co/eS5VAXPjFh
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 5, 2023
Too bad pic.twitter.com/Sk2NmdnBJx
— (@agirlcalledlina) April 5, 2023
“Siri, show me a metaphor for Donald Trump” https://t.co/yWefdA0eRu
— Kevin Pryce (@MrKPNuts) April 5, 2023
QAnon a bike… QAn-off a bike
— James van Gils (@EdanStarforth) April 5, 2023
Deep Skate
— BoltCountry ⚡️ (@boltcountry17) April 5, 2023
Stag do off to a bad start pic.twitter.com/DGaYPUaBpL
— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) April 5, 2023
Easy rider. pic.twitter.com/KKsWXRhNcm
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 5, 2023
Jeremy Vine at it again pic.twitter.com/lutSsYFeRV
— Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) April 5, 2023
Their humiliation does seem cyclic.
— Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) April 5, 2023
The meme already exists.
How could the libs do this to me?! pic.twitter.com/BguAIESftx
— Chris Cwiak (@ChrisCwiak) April 5, 2023
The Capitol Hill Jamiroquai guy is unhappy that prison food isn’t organic – 11 biting responses
Source @tCb Image Screengrab