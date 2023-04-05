News

A fake QAnon Shaman’s sketchy bike skills formed the perfect metaphor for MAGA

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 5th, 2023

You probably remember seeing Arizona man Jacob Chansley, even if you don’t know it. He was the guy who took part in the January 6th storming of the Capitol Building dressed like a Poundland Jamiroquai tribute act, then ended up in prison for his pains.

He became known as The QAnon Shaman, and his strong look made him an easy cosplay character, so when Donald Trump appeared in New York to be charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying accounts, a Shaman-alike was there to offer support.

This is how that worked out for him. If you’re drinking anything – swallow it before you watch this.

If ever a clip were crying out to be a meme …

Twitter embraced the accidental stuntman with all the sympathy he deserved.

The meme already exists.

