The Capitol Hill Jamiroquai guy is unhappy that prison food isn’t organic – 11 biting responses

Many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol Hill building have been arrested now, and one of the ringleaders is reportedly having a hard time coming to terms with the prison menu.

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His mom says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/doTLFal4At — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 11, 2021

Perhaps Elizabeth of Knoxville has a couple of spare onions he can have.

You probably recognise Chansley as the man who got Jamiroquai trending on Twitter.

Billions spent on Defence budget only to get infiltrated by Jamiroquai#Trump #Capitol pic.twitter.com/mhIxJTyclq — Bond.. Mortgage Bond (@SuperTed_X) January 6, 2021

He didn’t get much sympathy for his pickiness – or any sympathy, in fact.

1.

sir this is a jail not a Holland and Barrett https://t.co/4gNlhCAAnn — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 12, 2021

2.

5 days from "I'M GOING TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT" to "no quinoa, are you are you being ?" https://t.co/bmhlrApyl9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 11, 2021

3.

That's how he keeps his shiny coat. https://t.co/RtP250xmBa — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) January 12, 2021

4.

This dude sounds super ready for the hardships of a protracted civil war — Mike Dorsey (@DorseyFilm) January 11, 2021

5.

AT SOME POINT WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO HAVE A CONVERSATION ABOUT THE OVERLAP BETWEEN WHITE SUPREMACIST CONSPIRACY THEORISTS AND UNREGULATED WELLNESS "EXPERTS" AND THE WAY THEY BOTH REJECT SCIENCE AND CREATE THEIR OWN ALTERNATIVE KNOWLEDGE SOURCES BUT Y'ALL ARE NOT READY FOR THAT https://t.co/9X51P0f7mg — Emily Joy (@emilyjoypoetry) January 11, 2021

6.

meanwhile I am slowly dying of satire poisoning https://t.co/pdoXx0wWQT — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) January 11, 2021

7.

It's the "his mom" that elevates this to the level of art. https://t.co/rvXwQlh1qS — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 11, 2021

8.

Gluten for punishment https://t.co/9SYDyXhpRJ — Martyn McLaughlin (@MartynMcL) January 11, 2021

9.

Hold on…an unemployed man living in his mother's basement will only eat organic? — Ross Wenk ‍☠️ (@RossWenk) January 11, 2021

10.

And they call *us* snowflakes https://t.co/kJUNKHeJLU — Annie, MLIS, Librarian AF, Jedi (She/They) (@dharmascholar) January 11, 2021

11.

This is god level entitlement: https://t.co/V8cnhxh5wt — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 11, 2021

One person was ahead of the curve.

Remember when I said "farmers markets are full of nazis" and a lot of people flipped their shit? https://t.co/QVhnpqU1sS — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) January 12, 2021

But Mark Hamill had a crucial question.

Did he wear his horns in court? https://t.co/IuZPwyM89i — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 11, 2021

The people need to know.

