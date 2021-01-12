The Capitol Hill Jamiroquai guy is unhappy that prison food isn’t organic – 11 biting responses

Many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol Hill building have been arrested now, and one of the ringleaders is reportedly having a hard time coming to terms with the prison menu.

Perhaps Elizabeth of Knoxville has a couple of spare onions he can have.

You probably recognise Chansley as the man who got Jamiroquai trending on Twitter.

He didn’t get much sympathy for his pickiness – or any sympathy, in fact.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

One person was ahead of the curve.

But Mark Hamill had a crucial question.

The people need to know.

Source Melissa Blasius Image Guido Coppa on Unsplash Screengrab