This cool cat’s skateboard antics have gone viral all over again

Back in 2021, a gorgeous Himalayan cat named Yeti went massively viral for this little trick.

Move over Tony Hawk – you’ve got competition.

The video got most of its views when it was reposted on ESPN, but this is what TikTok users were saying in response to the original.

He went ZOOM 🏎 😁

@RaNdOm_PoStS

Like a smooth criminal.

@solomirror

Do not let him anywhere near your car keys!

@user6329360746153

At the weekend, it turned up on Twitter, where it reached fresh eyes.

“Did he just do that by himself?” 🛹 🐈 😎 🔊 Sound up pic.twitter.com/BYwUWWaoOP — Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) April 1, 2023

It’s heading towards 100,000 views and people have been leaving comments like these –

They’ve got wheels. I repeat. THEY’VE GOT WHEEEEEEELS https://t.co/ScxtNF2OLA — Sister Nutsness (@nutsness) April 2, 2023

Why walk when you can glide?pic.twitter.com/NOqVJpXJ80 — Hy Bender (@hybender) April 3, 2023

This cat knows how to party! https://t.co/C5QIsFA3Wb — LynneL. (@Lynguist716) April 1, 2023

I want that skater kitty!😁😍 — Snappy (@Snappy3G) April 1, 2023

Some animals are really bright the way they emulate what they see humans do!😂🤣😂 — Linda S (@LinJSol) April 1, 2023

Yeti might just have started a trend in the pet world.

