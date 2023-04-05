Animals

This cool cat’s skateboard antics have gone viral all over again

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 5th, 2023

Back in 2021, a gorgeous Himalayan cat named Yeti went massively viral for this little trick.

@yeti.ready #viralcats #yeti #skater #kitty #fun #athlete #fyp #skateboarding ♬ original sound – Yeti

Move over Tony Hawk – you’ve got competition.

The video got most of its views when it was reposted on ESPN, but this is what TikTok users were saying in response to the original.

He went ZOOM 🏎 😁
@RaNdOm_PoStS

Like a smooth criminal.
@solomirror

Do not let him anywhere near your car keys!
@user6329360746153

At the weekend, it turned up on Twitter, where it reached fresh eyes.

It’s heading towards 100,000 views and people have been leaving comments like these –

Yeti might just have started a trend in the pet world.

Source @yeti.ready Image Screengrab