Skateboarder versus steps is a different comedy show to the one you expect
In this classic repost by u/greatwall2103 to Reddit’s r/Unexpected page, a skateboarder provides some unintentional comedy.
Top hopping skills, though.
God tier skills.
ipraytoscience
He skipped, skipped, skipped, skipped, skipped and skipped… Then the skate skipped him.
Yhamerith
He embarrassed himself in front of dozens just so he could provide us entertainment. That’s some king shit.
Shadowrunner808
He’s the best of the worst.
ForthWorldTraveler
As u/verynormalsimple noted –
That was some Ocean’s Eleven multiple twist.
