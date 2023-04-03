Larry and Paul’s ‘Broken News’ brings a biting satirical update on the US gun lobby

Entertainment

Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – @larryandpaul – are very familiar around here for their funny and savage Daily Briefings, but they have many strings to their bow, and this Broken News sketch is up there with the best of them.

‘Now, supporters of military-grade automatic weapons – inexplicably available to literally anyone – say the United states should remain pro-gun and not become pro-noun. A slogan which literally makes no sense but some mouth-breathing Republicans have described as “excellent wordplay”.’

When they posted the video on Twitter, it got a massive thumbs up.

I cannot stress how on the money this is! Would be funnier if it wasn't true #BrokenNews https://t.co/yodtfiUDQg — Kareña K (@karenak) March 30, 2023

These boys are good, but this may be the best #BrokenNews to date. https://t.co/1eYphuqljN — Nick Miles 💙 (@Nick_Miles_) March 30, 2023

Another really important report.

I'm ashamed to say I hadn't realised how much safer babies would be if they had loaded guns.

Thankyou #brokenNews — Shaggy (@2015Shaggy) March 30, 2023

Tackling our world of fucked up news with "fuck 'em reporting". It's surprisingly effective … @BBCNews could learn something about more direct and truthful news from these two hounds … #BrokenNews https://t.co/JNn9Tw9s90 — Not mad but.. (@JaYWick123) March 30, 2023

As well as satirising America’s gun problem, Larry and Paul have only gone and solved it.

Oh my God we’ve just solved the American gun problem: they can bear arms, but they HAVE to be guns made before 1791. 🇺🇸 — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) March 31, 2023

If they have a mic to hand, they should drop it – in a good way.

You can, of course, them on Twitter and YouTube, but you can also support their comedy with a donation via ko-fi.com.

❤️ Love this? You can support us with filthy lucre through our @kofi_button page. If you become a monthly supporter, we’ll send you special videos and we’ll love you a LOT.xhttps://t.co/195TZpV2wn — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) March 31, 2023

