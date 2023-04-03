Entertainment

Larry and Paul’s ‘Broken News’ brings a biting satirical update on the US gun lobby

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 3rd, 2023

Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – @larryandpaul – are very familiar around here for their funny and savage Daily Briefings, but they have many strings to their bow, and this Broken News sketch is up there with the best of them.

‘Now, supporters of military-grade automatic weapons – inexplicably available to literally anyone – say the United states should remain pro-gun and not become pro-noun. A slogan which literally makes no sense but some mouth-breathing Republicans have described as “excellent wordplay”.’

When they posted the video on Twitter, it got a massive thumbs up.

As well as satirising America’s gun problem, Larry and Paul have only gone and solved it.

If they have a mic to hand, they should drop it – in a good way.

You can, of course, them on Twitter and YouTube, but you can also support their comedy with a donation via ko-fi.com.

READ MORE

Larry and Paul’s recruitment ad for the post of PM may blow the field wide open

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab