Larry and Paul’s recruitment ad for the post of PM may blow the field wide open

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2022

The UK could have a new prime minister as early as Monday. In fact, the UK could have an old prime minister back again as early as Monday, yet no candidates are confirmed at the time of writing.

Perhaps once a few people have seen this recruitment advert, expertly crafted by Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – Larry and Paul – they might just show their hands.

“You’ll be alongside a team that changes practically every day.”

When Twitter saw the sketch, the plaudits flooded in. These show the kinds of things people have been saying.

Even the current parody PM got involved.

As is so often the case with great satire, some people felt it veered a little too close to the truth.

It’s still laugh out loud funny.

You can follow Larry and Paul on Twitter and YouTube, or donate to support their comedy here.

