Larry and Paul’s recruitment ad for the post of PM may blow the field wide open

The UK could have a new prime minister as early as Monday. In fact, the UK could have an old prime minister back again as early as Monday, yet no candidates are confirmed at the time of writing.

Perhaps once a few people have seen this recruitment advert, expertly crafted by Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – Larry and Paul – they might just show their hands.

“You’ll be alongside a team that changes practically every day.”

When Twitter saw the sketch, the plaudits flooded in. These show the kinds of things people have been saying.

Get those applications in now! https://t.co/ejjBD4Amky — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 21, 2022

Sums up the tragic comedy that is our democracy (via @larryandpaul)pic.twitter.com/UpqX9xkkBC — Paul Hawkins (@paulejhawkins) October 21, 2022

You know, I do have a bit of spare time coming up… https://t.co/SgiaDnE5NQ — Matthew Sadler (@gmmds) October 21, 2022

I’ve not laughed so hard in months https://t.co/51lEIDz5Ot — Charlee Brown ️‍♿️ (@friendofsnoopy) October 21, 2022

I am having this as Tweet of the Day, I know the pool will be big today but am busy. So here it is. https://t.co/UCI3DkEzjX — JillB (@jules20thC) October 21, 2022

Hilarious (sad but true) – thank God we have retained the ability to laugh at ourselves… https://t.co/doOEVAh62m — ℝ (@The_East_End) October 21, 2022

Even the current parody PM got involved.

Exciting opportunity for someone who likes temping. https://t.co/imJ5MVlAog — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 21, 2022

As is so often the case with great satire, some people felt it veered a little too close to the truth.

It should be laugh out loud funny for it’s ridiculousness, but a good deal of it is 100% true!!! https://t.co/QblyxuN2up — Tin-tin Quarantino (@MarcusTait79) October 21, 2022

It’s still laugh out loud funny.

You can follow Larry and Paul on Twitter and YouTube, or donate to support their comedy here.

