News

The government plans to spend £8 million of taxpayers’ money doling out portraits of the King

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 3rd, 2023

It’s little more than a month to the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla the Queen Consort. The ceremony is due to take place on Saturday the 6th of May, with a celebratory bank holiday on the following Monday.

Oliver Dowden – the Secretary of State for the Cabinet Office – announced plans for a royal giveaway – and not one that ordinary people had asked for.

Twitter didn’t exactly hang out the bunting.

It raised a question.

Source Oliver Dowden Image Screengrab, Ebay