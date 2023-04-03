The government plans to spend £8 million of taxpayers’ money doling out portraits of the King

News

It’s little more than a month to the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla the Queen Consort. The ceremony is due to take place on Saturday the 6th of May, with a celebratory bank holiday on the following Monday.

All this talk of teacher strikes taking time away from year 11s just before exams. But Lol at The King Charles Coronation giving us a bank holiday *the week before exams start* but no one batters an eye lid. — Kayscience Ahmed (@AhmedKhattabUK) April 2, 2023

Oliver Dowden – the Secretary of State for the Cabinet Office – announced plans for a royal giveaway – and not one that ordinary people had asked for.

Twitter didn’t exactly hang out the bunting.

1.

No child's education is complete without a picture of a man who has had everything in life given to him on a plate, hanging over them. https://t.co/rBcWWTveoR — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) April 2, 2023

2.

Painting of Charles and a mugshot of Andrew.https://t.co/rMyzpnCiKI — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) April 2, 2023

3.

The magic money tree is sprouting again! — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) April 2, 2023

4.

Will they put one in the Foodbanks then it's there for all to see https://t.co/uAWhO9k12h — David Brown (@DavidBr76578877) April 2, 2023

5.

Not many needed in police stations. The Tories have closed them all down. — Mrs Lisa Shaw 🐕‍🦺 (@shahin_lisa) April 1, 2023

6.

I know you need pens & pencils, BUT you’re getting a picture of my dad and you’re bloody well going to like it. pic.twitter.com/lX5vV4SYpR — Matt (@bongbrummie) April 2, 2023

7.

8.

9.

Prince Charles new £8m portrait. Be nice if he had put his hand in his pocket to pay for it, or his £100m Coronation. But alas it was your pocket.#NotMyKing pic.twitter.com/fHfjgPjNGy — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 2, 2023

10.

So, Morrisons Supermarkets are offering a free cereal service for kids over the Easter break to make sure they're not going hungry, but the country is footing the bill for this? I bloody give up.https://t.co/NhsKIhWCXV — Kim Stuff (@dkimuk) April 2, 2023

11.

Schools can put it with those bibles they got a few years back. https://t.co/Y1pLq1w4Tu — Claudia Lewis (@MBDscience) April 1, 2023

12.

This is like when U2 forced their album on everyone. pic.twitter.com/3k5meVcg4J — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) April 2, 2023

13.

This £8 million could go towards food banks, the homeless, supporting the NHS and loads of other useful things. But no, instead it's going towards the mass production of a painting that we could all print out at home for a fraction of the cost and upcycle the old frame. https://t.co/7s4QYCzad8 — Hannah Rutherford (@lomadia) April 2, 2023

14.

@RishiSunak 's government spends most of it's time creating division , protecting bullies & using hate speech but apparently spending £ 8 million on Prince Charles photos will unite the nation & 🥴 #ToryCostOfGreedCrisis https://t.co/2CcSYEdqmy — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) April 2, 2023

It raised a question.

Which friend of a @Conservatives MP will be magically awarded the contract for that ? — Lost 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇯🇵 (@JamesBeswick13) April 1, 2023

