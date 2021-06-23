The government wants all UK schoolchildren to sing a unity song on June 25 – 19 unified takedowns

News

If you haven’t heard of One Britain One Nation, you soon will. Founded by former senior police officer, Kash Singh, the organisation wants to unite the kingdom, just as it has never looked more likely to break apart.

According to the website –

One Britain One Nation brings us together, not to focus on our differences but to celebrate the values we share: tolerance, kindness, pride, respect, and a tremendous desire to help others.

It’s like the anti-Brexit.

Surprisingly, the government jumped on board – like Tony Blair and Cool Britannia, but without having to hang around with any Gallagher brothers – and obviously not to persuade Scotland to forget about independence.

One Britain One Nation – or OBON, to its mates – has a song.

Wait – what?

If that one dream is the one where you find yourself on stage, stark naked and with no clue what you’re there for – perhaps. Otherwise …probably not.

It was written and sung by the children of St John’s Primary School in Bradford, who have clearly done a wonderful job of the task given to them, which may or may not have been ‘Produce some propaganda, but make it catchy.‘

The question on many people’s lips was “Why?

We’re not sure how this all slipped under the radar, but there’s also an OBON Day – June 25th – and the government wants children in schools across the UK to sing the song.

We're encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.#OBONDAY21 @1Britain1Nation For more information:https://t.co/y7PQblUeDN — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) June 21, 2021

🚨 | NEW: The government is urging children to sing this song on June 25 pic.twitter.com/Sq8ZUUgvYf — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 22, 2021

Considering it’s all about unity, you’d have thought someone at the DfE might have investigated term dates outside of England.

Errr… most kids in Scotland will have already started their summer holidays by then 🤨 https://t.co/30H7P6qdjN — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 22, 2021

My favourite thing about this ein Volk, ein Reich unionist/nationalist bollocks is that no one at the DfE thought to schedule it during Scottish term time, meaning the intended audience will miss it. https://t.co/vRt7aFStRe — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) June 22, 2021

Don’t ask OBON about it, though.

Impossible to makes this up. I had asked them about their mission—to ‘bring us together, not to focus on our differences but to celebrate the values we share: tolerance […] respect’—to find out why they are blocking people who have questions / a different view. Well …#OBON pic.twitter.com/5R1kl1nnUZ — Prof Tanja Bueltmann 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@TanjaBueltmann) June 22, 2021

People were quick to point out the issues – and more.

1.

Remember to teach your children the words to our new song for One Britain One Nation Day:

"One People! One Fuhrer! One Reich!" pic.twitter.com/H5scNjOzBP — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 22, 2021

2.

If Carlsberg did Hitler Youth https://t.co/Z4gbTTm12q — Joe Zas 🇪🇺 #FBPE (@zas_joe) June 22, 2021

3.

What the *FRESH UNHOLY HELL* is this. https://t.co/PrhXWN6rBa — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) June 22, 2021

4.

This doesn’t seem at all like the kind of thing a fascist, authoritarian government would promote. All perfectly normal and not remotely North Koreay. https://t.co/Ub2NecdRTG — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) June 22, 2021

5.

This song is what happens when you don't consult any people of colour https://t.co/CLRwihbJ6B — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 22, 2021

6.

Are the Devolution acts part of the English National Curriculum? Also, has the English DfE considered the potential issues of encouraging kids in Belfast to be singing “One Britain, One Nation”? https://t.co/3I989F5MkY — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) June 22, 2021

7.

And if you don’t sing loudly, Priti Patel will have you deported. https://t.co/7XXe6JCvqX — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 22, 2021

8.

Been looking at some of the testimonials on that #OBON website… pic.twitter.com/ff3HJ9RqbZ — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 22, 2021

9.