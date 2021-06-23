News

The government wants all UK schoolchildren to sing a unity song on June 25 – 19 unified takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2021

If you haven’t heard of One Britain One Nation, you soon will. Founded by former senior police officer, Kash Singh, the organisation wants to unite the kingdom, just as it has never looked more likely to break apart.

According to the website –

One Britain One Nation brings us together, not to focus on our differences but to celebrate the values we share: tolerance, kindness, pride, respect, and a tremendous desire to help others.

It’s like the anti-Brexit.

Surprisingly, the government jumped on board – like Tony Blair and Cool Britannia, but without having to hang around with any Gallagher brothers – and obviously not to persuade Scotland to forget about independence.

One Britain One Nation – or OBON, to its mates – has a song.

Wait – what?

If that one dream is the one where you find yourself on stage, stark naked and with no clue what you’re there for – perhaps. Otherwise …probably not.

It was written and sung by the children of St John’s Primary School in Bradford, who have clearly done a wonderful job of the task given to them, which may or may not have been ‘Produce some propaganda, but make it catchy.

The question on many people’s lips was “Why?

We’re not sure how this all slipped under the radar, but there’s also an OBON Day – June 25th – and the government wants children in schools across the UK to sing the song.

Considering it’s all about unity, you’d have thought someone at the DfE might have investigated term dates outside of England.

Don’t ask OBON about it, though.

