Animals

Somebody has gone to great trouble to make sure these cats have plenty of places to climb and scratch and stretch their legs. What they didn’t do was make sure not to precariously balance anything that might fall over and scare the living daylights out of all of them.

Like this …

It all settled down in the end.

We’re not proud of laughing at u/Lets_Earn26‘s post, but we couldn’t help it – and neither could these Reddit users.

The one who literally bounced off the wall is my favorite.

PerspectiveActive218

Cats be like who tf did it?? WHO TF DID IT.

Dubey-Ji-6969

That’s the cat equivalent of the light going out in the classroom and all the kids screaming.

G-Raffi

This is pure weapons grade hilarium. Still gut busting after the 10th watch.

Euphoric-Ad9593

It’s like the sinking of the Titanic, loool.

Rheinys

Whoever came up with the adage “Bull in a China Shop” knows nothing about cats, masters of mayhem.

Sirius-Tantriqa505

There’s so much to see here! I’ve watched it 5 times and it’s always hilarious.

Share_Gold

This is the first time I saw a cat willingly go into their cage.😄

Agnocoustic

It seems like having this many cats is a ticking time bomb. Nothing can be out of place or not properly secured, not even a spoon.

KazAraiya

This is probably at an animal shelter. I’ve seen ‘visit rooms’ that look like this so you can go and check out the cats to adopt.

isnuggleALLkitties

Yep, that seems about right for my 2 cats! 😂

DerpyDaveMom

u/Prior-Independent11 had a scientific analogy.

And that’s how a nuclear chain reaction works.

u/TheRealAuthorSarge went one better.

Every reaction requires a catalyst.

READ MORE

Just what was causing these cats to be so utterly terrified?

Source r/funnyanimals Image Screengrab