Just what was causing these cats to be so utterly terrified?

These cats were absolutely terrified – and, frankly, we don’t blame them.

No animals were harmed in the creation of this video.

It’s good to have a hobby. Possibly not dressing up as a giant cat to terrorise your pets, but still …

Here are a few observations and reactions from Instagram users.

They tripled in size.

vanity202

Do you want cat piss all over your house? Because that’s how you get cat piss all over your house.

a.coster.art

This is probably the cat equivalent of someone breaking into your house with a large knife and wearing a hockey mask.. 😱💩

joe176465

skull186 had another view.

🗣They weren’t shocked, they summonsed all their lives on deck to take that big cat down✅

