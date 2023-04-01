Simply eight seconds of cute canine confusion
There’s never a bad time to watch a dog video, in our opinion – unless, for instance, you’re driving. Safety first, people.
But as long as you aren’t going to risk life and limb, we highly recommend you watch this confused golden retriever – because it’s eight seconds of excellent canine content.
@catmilk11 outrageous 🤣🤣🤣#fyp #dog #pets ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
TikTok users were bowled over by the good boy – and some shared his confusion.
We second this …
There must be something about golden labradors.
@skylars.the.limitt I don’t remeber the last time I laughed so hard! 😂😂😂 #funnydog #billions #fyp #dogswatchingtv #foryou #funny #goldenretriever ♬ original sound – SKYLAR the Golden Retriever
READ MORE
This cat was loving the big cats on TV … until a really big one turned up
Source @catmilk11 Image Screengrab