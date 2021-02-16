Animals

This cat was loving the big cats on TV … until a really big one turned up

Poke Staff. Updated February 16th, 2021

We absolutely love this clip of a cat lapping up the footage of the big cats on TV.

Until, that is, a really big cat turns up. And it’s just fabulous.

One life down, eight to go …

And here are just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.

To conclude …

