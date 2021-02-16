This cat was loving the big cats on TV … until a really big one turned up
We absolutely love this clip of a cat lapping up the footage of the big cats on TV.
Until, that is, a really big cat turns up. And it’s just fabulous.
@rayrayweeks
Wait for it…#bubbles #meow #catmom #kitten #cat #pawsome #catsoftiktok #fluffy #britishshorthair #lionking #imtheworst #😂 #icanteven
One life down, eight to go …
And here are just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.
Wait for it.. pic.twitter.com/vfMGCFP6D3
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 15, 2021
Lion training not quite complete 😂♥️
— Debs Wombat 🇨🇦 (@DebsWombat) February 15, 2021
That’s a heck of a Mufasa impression at the end…
— Robin (Raw Binh) (@Rockin__Robin1) February 15, 2021
kitty like, "I'm Out!"
— Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) February 15, 2021
when the king arrives, you will bow down.. or slip, hit your chin and get knocked out. 50/50
— 🍺 (@sleeplessdrunk) February 15, 2021
To conclude …
Can’t stop laughing🤣😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/e4IkfvVJZZ
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 15, 2021
