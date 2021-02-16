This cat was loving the big cats on TV … until a really big one turned up

Animals

We absolutely love this clip of a cat lapping up the footage of the big cats on TV.

Until, that is, a really big cat turns up. And it’s just fabulous.

One life down, eight to go …

And here are just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.

Lion training not quite complete 😂♥️ — Debs Wombat 🇨🇦 (@DebsWombat) February 15, 2021

That’s a heck of a Mufasa impression at the end… — Robin (Raw Binh) (@Rockin__Robin1) February 15, 2021

kitty like, "I'm Out!" — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) February 15, 2021

when the king arrives, you will bow down.. or slip, hit your chin and get knocked out. 50/50 — 🍺 (@sleeplessdrunk) February 15, 2021

To conclude …

Source TikTok @rayrayweeks Twitter @buitengebieden_