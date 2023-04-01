ChatGPT wrote some sign-offs for Letters of Note and they’re a delightfully mixed bag

Social Media

There’s been a lot of chatter about ChatGPT and what it can do – which is, apparently, steal a lot of writing jobs.

It can write essays, create code and explain complex concepts in simple terms. Thanks to Letters of Note, we now know that it can come up with some genuinely usable sign-offs for letters or emails – as well as some that are entertainingly bad.

I asked ChatGPT to come up with some new letter sign-offs pic.twitter.com/UolsNyNxu9 — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) March 27, 2023

More! Some of these are quite good! pic.twitter.com/9VWb7dIbUY — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) March 27, 2023

Some angry ones! pic.twitter.com/SfwzJgCoJx — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) March 27, 2023

Tweeters were entertained and inspired in equal measure.

Yours, with a hint of intrigue, Meg. https://t.co/T0iOhEwf8Q — Meg Peppin 💙 (@OD_optimist) March 28, 2023

With a knowing smile, Shaun, I signed off, whimsically. (I love ALL of these!) https://t.co/MSm40wa28d — NicDaisy (@plummie9) March 29, 2023

@JeansAndSheux a lot of these are VERY sheuxsy, "Sharing the journey, Shaun" is outrageous 🔥 — Terpsichore (@TerpsiTerpsi) March 28, 2023

Love these alternative sign-offs, I'm between 'with a touch of zest' and 'in a maelstrom of fury', depending on the recipient. Made me think of Leonard and Hungry Paul @MumblinDeafRo https://t.co/7iLX4rxDUv — Linda Green (@LindaGreenisms) March 28, 2023

We enjoyed this sign-off trivia.

These remind me of Vincent van Gogh's habitual way of signing off letters to his brother Theo: "Yours, with a handshake, Vincent" — 🇪🇺David🇪🇺Brady🇪🇺 (@AntiProfessor) March 28, 2023

You can see all 500 ideas on the Letters of Note blog – and, believe us, it’s well worth a look.

Source Letters of Note