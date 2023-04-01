Social Media

ChatGPT wrote some sign-offs for Letters of Note and they’re a delightfully mixed bag

Poke Staff. Updated April 1st, 2023

There’s been a lot of chatter about ChatGPT and what it can do – which is, apparently, steal a lot of writing jobs.

It can write essays, create code and explain complex concepts in simple terms. Thanks to Letters of Note, we now know that it can come up with some genuinely usable sign-offs for letters or emails – as well as some that are entertainingly bad.

Tweeters were entertained and inspired in equal measure.

We enjoyed this sign-off trivia.

You can see all 500 ideas on the Letters of Note blog – and, believe us, it’s well worth a look.

