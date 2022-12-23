17 weird, wonderful and funny film posters created using A.I.
Redditor u/AnimalsChasingCars – also known as Robomojo on Instagram – uses A.I. to reimagine film posters – and the ones they create can be funny, disturbing, beautiful and – often – really apt.
To see all of these A.I.-generated posters, you can follow r/AnimalsChasingCars on Reddit or Instagram, but in the meantime, these are a few of our favourites.
1. Baby Driver
2. Face/Off.
3. Eraserhead
4. Lord of the Rings
5. Jaws
6. Goldfinger
7. Batman Begins
8. Iron Man
9. Home Alone
