Turns out that videos of people unclogging drains are an internet sensation, and we can sort of see why…

David Harris. Updated March 31st, 2023

Twitter user @ScottNover is worried about recent news stories suggesting that TikTok could be banned in certain countries due to their data breaches and links to China.

His main concern is that he’ll no longer be able to watch content from his favourite account, which posts videos of… people unclogging drains. And if that sort of content sounds utterly boring and pointless to you, then maybe this example will change your mind. Or perhaps it won’t. You can decide for yourselves…

We have to admit, that is a rather satisfying watch. Certainly beats those videos of spots being squeezed which are so terrifyingly popular. Other Twitter users seemed to agree…

And if that’s whetted your appetite for more adventures in drain unblocking, you can join nearly 2 million other people by following ‘Unclogging Drains’ on TikTok right here

We’ll leave you with another satisfying unclogging…

@unclogging_drains #uncloggingdrains #cleaningtiktok #relax #drains #satisfying #fyp ♬ original sound – Unclogging Drains

Source Scott Nover Image Screengrab