Turns out that videos of people unclogging drains are an internet sensation, and we can sort of see why…

Twitter user @ScottNover is worried about recent news stories suggesting that TikTok could be banned in certain countries due to their data breaches and links to China.

His main concern is that he’ll no longer be able to watch content from his favourite account, which posts videos of… people unclogging drains. And if that sort of content sounds utterly boring and pointless to you, then maybe this example will change your mind. Or perhaps it won’t. You can decide for yourselves…

the people who want to ban tiktok would think differently if they followed my favorite account, which is called @unclogging_drains pic.twitter.com/UQITvURxdN — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 5, 2023

We have to admit, that is a rather satisfying watch. Certainly beats those videos of spots being squeezed which are so terrifyingly popular. Other Twitter users seemed to agree…

Incredibly satisfying — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) March 5, 2023

I have watched this four times. Each time, there is suspense and awe. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 5, 2023

So incredibly satisfying. I would do this job for free. Well, a few times, at least. 😂 — Bryn Donovan – Author (@BrynDonovan) March 5, 2023

Thank you for sharing this! You unclogged my heart and drained away my boredom. — Blair Dulder CPA™ 🧃 (@runaway_vol) March 5, 2023

We can’t let China get the upper hand in drain unclogging intel — Earl Grey 🫖🖖 (@MrEarlG) March 5, 2023

This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen — Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) March 5, 2023

Why is that so satisfying and why am I worried that he doesn't have proper foot coverage? — Barry Wynn (@barrywynn) March 5, 2023

I am still questioning why I sat here intently watching this and felt at ease once the drain was found… — Frank Ellerbe | Techniq (@TechniqTV) March 5, 2023

And if that’s whetted your appetite for more adventures in drain unblocking, you can join nearly 2 million other people by following ‘Unclogging Drains’ on TikTok right here

We’ll leave you with another satisfying unclogging…

Source Scott Nover Image Screengrab