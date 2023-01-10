We never knew watching a set of clever headlights could be so satisfying

Videos

We hesitate to say this is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today, but it’s definitely the most satisfying thing involving a set of car headlights.

It’s a rather clever innovation that helps stop you blinding drivers coming in the other direction in the dark and has gone wildly viral because, well, watch.

We never knew they could do that. Proper, er, lightbulb moment.

And here are our favourite things people said about it over on Reddit.

‘Oh man I want every car in the world to have this right now. I have to drive into work very early morning and I’m so tired of the retina burn I get from all of the pickups with halogen high beams. ‘Sometimes I have to just hope I’m still in the lane because I literally can’t even see the road!’

metroidvainia ‘Yeah same, i always learned to look past a cars headlights to avoid blinding yourself, problem is that i can’t see past them headlights.’

AnaalPusBakje ‘Learned a few new things today, this was one of them.’

Stallionstar ‘Can it do the opposite? Focus all the light beams at your target?’

robedoby ‘Pretty sure that’s standard on every Tesla.’

tempusfudgeit

And just in case you were wondering what it looks like from the other side …

Source Reddit u/esberat