Jeremy Vine asked a guest to define ‘woke’ but didn’t like the answer so just moved on – 11 slightly staggered responses

Over on Channel 5 Jeremy Vine has been discussing all things ‘woke’ and asked his guest, author and campaigner Natasha Devon, to define it for him.

There’s been a lot of talk this week about woke, after Amanda Holden said the late, great Paul O’Grady didn’t have a woke bone in his body (spoiler alert: she was incorrect).

Jeremy had a go at defining it first but it didn’t quite woke, sorry, work out. Fortunately Natasha was rather better.

Except when Vine didn’t like her answer he just moved on and it’s up there with this week’s most awful, cringeworthy TV moments.

“Woke is an African-American term, it means ‘to be awake to injustice in society'”.@_NatashaDevon explains the definition of woke: “It just means you’re not racist, homophobic or a misogynist.”#JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/9FjkfOfgdu — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) March 31, 2023

Eh?

You can’t just dismiss or redefine the meaning of a word because you don’t like it Jeremy — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) March 31, 2023

Jeremy Vine embarrassing himself a few times in the space of thirty seconds. Awful https://t.co/eUXVgc0smv — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 31, 2023

Woke certainly doesn’t mean talking down to someone who clearly knows a Hell of a lot more about something than you. You couldn’t come up with a sensible explanation so chose to ridicule and try to silence someone who does. Basically the antithesis of woke. Very telling. — Pete Aldridge (@pete_paldridge) March 31, 2023

He said "Leave that aside" because he wanted to get on with some more nonsense and bigotry. https://t.co/51TmAPWvEm — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) March 31, 2023

Natasha is right, Woke is ‘aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality’ ( Cambridge Dictionary) Jeremy. If all words were open to personal interpretation, language would break down; accept it’s meaning. You can’t be woke 3 days a week. — Griff 💙🇺🇦 (@OGriffos) March 31, 2023

Explains the definition – THE definition – and Jeremy Vine, not liking what he hears, just bats it away. Very poor. https://t.co/VGq3qwBJXv — Hugh Smithson-Wright (@HRWright) March 31, 2023

Staggeringly dismissive, Jeremy.

You say the literal definition can be interpreted another way… and then completely fail to do so.

Embarrassing. — Hugh Raine (@hugh_raine) March 31, 2023

He's gone full Madeley. Never go full Madeley pic.twitter.com/NhZbo75njg — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) March 31, 2023

“It’s come to mean something else”.

Nonsense.

Many racist homophobic mysoginostic people work hard to delegitimise the term and attempt to make it mean something else. But they have failed.

We know this because they can’t provide their new definition — Stuart G (@AvidInquirer) March 31, 2023

This is a very educational clip. The abject failure to define the term by JV. The calm presentation of facts, then the rejection of those facts for Vibes. Our entire diseased political and news culture is summed up in one neat 30-second clip. https://t.co/pmAGEzUFw1 — Kit Gonzo (@KitGonzo) March 31, 2023

Not only was Vine not accepting of the definition of ‘woke’ but he was also being dismissive of Natasha. Gees. — 🧘🏾‍♀️Sharon Patricia🙏🏽 (@Shazell212) March 31, 2023

Last word to @KathyBurke (you could probably see this coming). Maybe she can come on Jeremy’s show as a guest next week.

Just in case anyone’s still in any doubt.

Hi there @theJeremyVine – Just for your information here’s the definition of “Woke” from two British dictionaries. That you can’t accept these definitions says a great deal. pic.twitter.com/Y713QPwSum — Stephen 🔶🐟🇺🇦🇪🇺 Same Handle Everywhere 😎 (@TheStephenRalph) March 31, 2023

To conclude …

Drag him Natasha pic.twitter.com/xXsCL9s2MR — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) March 31, 2023

Source Twitter @JeremyVineOn5