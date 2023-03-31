Videos

Jeremy Vine asked a guest to define ‘woke’ but didn’t like the answer so just moved on – 11 slightly staggered responses

Poke Staff. Updated March 31st, 2023

Over on Channel 5 Jeremy Vine has been discussing all things ‘woke’ and asked his guest, author and campaigner Natasha Devon, to define it for him.

There’s been a lot of talk this week about woke, after Amanda Holden said the late, great Paul O’Grady didn’t have a woke bone in his body (spoiler alert: she was incorrect).

Jeremy had a go at defining it first but it didn’t quite woke, sorry, work out. Fortunately Natasha was rather better.

Except when Vine didn’t like her answer he just moved on and it’s up there with this week’s most awful, cringeworthy TV moments.

Eh?

Last word to @KathyBurke (you could probably see this coming). Maybe she can come on Jeremy’s show as a guest next week.

Just in case anyone’s still in any doubt.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @JeremyVineOn5