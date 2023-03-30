Kathy Burke’s brilliant definition of woke went viral after Amanda Holden said Paul O’Grady ‘wasn’t woke’

Celebrity

Of all the many tributes paid to the great comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady, who died this week aged just 67, there was none more confusing and downright wrong-headed than this, from Amanda Holden.

The talent show judge and breakfast DJ said this on Heart Radio.

Amanda Holden says that what she loved about Paul O’Grady was that ‘he was not woke in any way’ pic.twitter.com/2WxyrLoFrf — j (@jrc1921) March 29, 2023

“What I loved about him he he was not woke in any way … ‘He had massive opinions on everything, which I love people like that. Really, really funny. Very witty, bitingly sharp. Everything that came out of his mouth was brilliant, and I absolutely adored him.’ ‘

And that noise you can hear is the entire internet screwing up its eyes and shaking its head.

Of all the many responses it prompted this, from @MarkGComedyUK, might say it best.

When paying tribute to Paul O’Grady on during her Heart breakfast show, Amanda Holden said that he “didn’t have a woke bone in his body”, and I can’t work out whether she doesn’t know what woke means, or simply doesn’t know who Paul O’Grady is. — Mark Grimshaw (@MarkGComedyUK) March 29, 2023

Or maybe this, by @MutualAidLiker …

Amanda Holden on Paul O’Grady: “He didn’t have a woke bone in his body” That would be the drag artist, AIDS campaigner, LGBTQ+ hero and anti austerity critic Paul O’Grady. ffs — andy bearrorist – superfurryandy *elsewhere* ahem (@MutualAidLiker) March 29, 2023

And we mention it because the presenter’s bizarre comment sent Kathy Burke’s definition from a while back viral all over again.

It was shared on Twitter by @putasinghonit and it’s 22 seconds well spent.

Perfect, no notes.

Can’t say it an plainer than Kathy! ❤️ https://t.co/48oWTM0GdW — David Harpham (@DavidHarpham77) March 30, 2023

I could, and probably should retweet this everyday. My woke ass loves this shit. https://t.co/PSopUP5Bdx — Lisa Moorish (@LisaMoorish) March 30, 2023

Woke, lefties and snowflakes are terms used by awful people to describe people that actually want to make the world a better place and actually care. She’s hit the nail on the head https://t.co/MaHzm1LV0c — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) March 30, 2023

more people like Kathy Burke in the world would be a great thing https://t.co/RL32YEsGUB — oli (@olimccoole) March 30, 2023

At least she got his name right.

Source Twitter @putasinghonit