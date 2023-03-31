Fox News trying to put a positive spin on Trump’s indictment is a fabulously funny watch

News

Spare a thought – only kidding – for the good people – only kidding, again – of Fox News, whose job now is to try to put a positive spin on Donald Trump’s indictment for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.

The former US president has become the first to face criminal charges and this is the reaction in the Fox News studio when it was announced.

Audible gasps let out in Fox News’ studio as they announce the Trump indictment news pic.twitter.com/FFyx2mvPUp — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 30, 2023

And these three examples of Fox News’s response that followed just get better and better.

First up, there’s this, from Jesse Watters.

heres fox news’ first reaction to news that a grand jury voted to indict donald trump. enjoy pic.twitter.com/JfoeGjIU8u — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 30, 2023

And this (Watters again).

Fox News’ Jesse Watters is trying to cope with the Trump indictment: “Did Democrats just indict a former president over sex?” pic.twitter.com/w4gElkhfHF — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 30, 2023

But most of all, this, from Greg Gutfeld.

Fox News is ~struggling~ to find a way to spin this Trump indictment: pic.twitter.com/WjMBQzETGV — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 30, 2023

Sheer unintentional magnificence (took us a while to remember/work out that OG stands for ‘original gangster’).

i'm dying, they're literally doing improv here. yes and!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/vUjWuCHjRk — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) March 30, 2023

“He’s a badass if he has a mugshot” is the best Fox can do right now. They had time to prepare, too. pic.twitter.com/7QfbtwS9cI — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) March 30, 2023

"Big beautiful indictment. Biggest indictment in history. Grand jurors coming up to me, big strong jurors with tears in their eyes, saying 'sir, that was a perfect indictment.'" https://t.co/XriwH4Beg4 — Joe Katz is flipping the Wisconsin Supreme Court (@joekatz45) March 30, 2023

as someone who has sort of a weird manic laugh when they get nervous i absolutely know that sound lmao https://t.co/9wjRp56L24 — Eva Cantor, Dept. of Communication Blackhawk Pilot (@LetheRiverBand) March 30, 2023

And finally, this is just brilliant!

LOL. Someone is now walking around the outside of the Manhattan DA’s office in NYC holding a “Fox News” microphone & pretending to sob after learning about Trump’s indictment. This man is a legend. Bad day for Trump and Fox. pic.twitter.com/NFfvnKLBgQ — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 30, 2023

Perfect, no notes!