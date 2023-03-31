News

Fox News trying to put a positive spin on Trump’s indictment is a fabulously funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 31st, 2023

Spare a thought – only kidding – for the good people – only kidding, again – of Fox News, whose job now is to try to put a positive spin on Donald Trump’s indictment for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.

The former US president has become the first to face criminal charges and this is the reaction in the Fox News studio when it was announced.

And these three examples of Fox News’s response that followed just get better and better.

First up, there’s this, from Jesse Watters.

And this (Watters again).

But most of all, this, from Greg Gutfeld.

Sheer unintentional magnificence (took us a while to remember/work out that OG stands for ‘original gangster’).

And finally, this is just brilliant!

Perfect, no notes!