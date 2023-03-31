News

Donald Trump has been indicted over his hush money payment to Stormy Daniels – 27 favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated March 31st, 2023

Donald Trump has become the first US president past or present to face criminal charges.

A grand jury voted to indict Trump in New York over a hush money payment made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Here’s how they resported it on Fox News (where else?)

And Trump’s response could not have been more predictable (or appropriate). See if you can spot the unfortunate schoolboy error …

But it’s not Trump’s response we’re here for, it’s everyone else’s. And here are 27 of the very best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2