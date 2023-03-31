Donald Trump has been indicted over his hush money payment to Stormy Daniels – 27 favourite responses

News

Donald Trump has become the first US president past or present to face criminal charges.

A grand jury voted to indict Trump in New York over a hush money payment made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Here’s how they resported it on Fox News (where else?)

Audible gasps let out in Fox News' studio as they announce the Trump indictment news pic.twitter.com/FFyx2mvPUp — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 30, 2023

And Trump’s response could not have been more predictable (or appropriate). See if you can spot the unfortunate schoolboy error …

Trump posts on Truth Social that he has been "INDICATED." pic.twitter.com/GORUzWHboG — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 30, 2023

But it’s not Trump’s response we’re here for, it’s everyone else’s. And here are 27 of the very best.

‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023

HISTORIC AND UNPRECEDENTED: NY Grand Jury votes to indict Former President Trump! ❤️ if you support this! pic.twitter.com/A15g2jnZlt — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) March 30, 2023

Looks like Stormy is fucking donald trump one more time, only I imagine that this time… she’s enjoying it. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 30, 2023

‘I NEED A POSTER OF RITA HAYWORTH’ pic.twitter.com/THIN4mdJyQ — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) March 30, 2023

Strange. Never thought there was anything dodgy about the guy. But you know what they say, its always the quiet ones. https://t.co/rO6c8OuwrW — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) March 31, 2023

Hard to believe that Donald Trump having sex resulted in something worse for him than Don Jr. — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023

Trump boobytrapping Mar-a-Lago like Home Alone — JP (@jpbrammer) March 30, 2023

Not my mom ringing a cowbell in her massively GOP neighborhood to celebrate the Trump indictment 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H3EnS7YBC3 — Matilda Bress (@matildabress) March 30, 2023

“The MOST charges! NO President has EVER had so many charges. Big, beautiful charges like no one has seen! People are saying Donald Trump’s charges are even better than Al Capone’s! Best in the world! History! Send me money!” https://t.co/jkGnwRfClP — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 31, 2023

Congrats to Donald Trump on finally winning a majority of votes! https://t.co/ezP55HZgl0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023

the new york grand jury today pic.twitter.com/iekK6G4RdQ — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) March 30, 2023

