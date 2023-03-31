The marketing for Lewis Capaldi’s new documentary used a celebrity ‘lookalike’ to hilarious effect

Celebrity

If Lewis Capaldi ever gets bored of the music industry, there’s probably a career in comedy waiting right there for him. Part of what makes him so funny is his willingness to laugh at himself.

lewis capaldi is somthing else 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ECnrjvgL5q — Scottish Banter (@ScottishBantrr) May 6, 2019

In a perfect marketing move, the advertising campaign for the new Netflix documentary about the award-winning Scottish singer played into his sense of humour.

ffs whoever is in charge of the billboards at netflix needs firing pic.twitter.com/CPpLs8vF1w — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 28, 2023

We’re not sure what Liz Truss thinks of her youthful image being used to advertise Lewis Capaldi, but it’s the closest she’s come to making British people happy in a while, so we reckon it’s a win for her.

The two brands involved responded to Lewis.

I had a good run — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 28, 2023

It wasn’t us, we just provided the billboard. Truss us 😉 https://t.co/rX1ggNE57q — Westfield London (@westfieldlondon) March 29, 2023

Tweeters loved it.

Lewis, how do you feel about cheese and pork markets?https://t.co/gcYKAtAcWT — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) March 28, 2023

How can you not love this bloke 😄 https://t.co/Jwwb6TP2bm — Richie Connell (@connell_richie) March 28, 2023

Louise Capaldi — Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) March 28, 2023

Did you do something different with your hair? — Caroline Feraday (@CarolineFeraday) March 29, 2023

Saw it yesterday in soho too!😂 pic.twitter.com/3d7IANB2kd — Chlo (@ChloSav_) March 28, 2023

One person suspected it might not have been a mistake, and got a response from the man himself.

Someone else pointed out that it could have been worse.

Be thankful they didn't go with this photo. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FUbwLh70Jt — Paula (PCR) (@WhewisLewis) March 28, 2023

Too far! But Netflix could have varied their billboards a little.

It’s a pity they couldn’t have mixed up Lewis Capaldi and Liz Truss when she moved into Downing Street. He’d have made a better job of the budget.

Netflix’s ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’ will be available to watch on the streaming platform from 5th April.

BONUS

Lewis Capaldi’s hilariously unexpected text exchange with his mum is a NSFW treat

Source Lewis Capaldi Image Lewis Capaldi