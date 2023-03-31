Celebrity

The marketing for Lewis Capaldi’s new documentary used a celebrity ‘lookalike’ to hilarious effect

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 31st, 2023

If Lewis Capaldi ever gets bored of the music industry, there’s probably a career in comedy waiting right there for him. Part of what makes him so funny is his willingness to laugh at himself.

In a perfect marketing move, the advertising campaign for the new Netflix documentary about the award-winning Scottish singer played into his sense of humour.

We’re not sure what Liz Truss thinks of her youthful image being used to advertise Lewis Capaldi, but it’s the closest she’s come to making British people happy in a while, so we reckon it’s a win for her.

It’s a pity they couldn’t have mixed up Lewis Capaldi and Liz Truss when she moved into Downing Street. He’d have made a better job of the budget.

Netflix’s ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’ will be available to watch on the streaming platform from 5th April.

