Lewis Capaldi’s hilariously unexpected text exchange with his mum is a NSFW treat

Celebrity

Just one more thing to edge Lewis Capaldi close to national treasure, if he isn’t there already.

It’s this most unexpected text exchange with his mum, after she watched the singer’s appearance on STV.

Here’s what the singer said about it on Twitter.

Well that’s just terrific x pic.twitter.com/J80qV8RyfQ — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 21, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s the exchange (and the pic) in full.

Ooof.

Lewis camelpaldi — Matt’s MerARTki (@MattKeating1981) October 21, 2022

you’re really showing off your capussy x — 🖤robyn🖤 (@robyn_ludlow) October 21, 2022



Source Twitter @LewisCapaldi