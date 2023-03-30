Politics

This brutal takedown of Dominic Raab at PMQs is this week’s most satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2023

It wasn’t the greatest moment for deputy prime minister at the time of writing Dominic Raab. Not only did he attempt to pay tribute to Paul O’Grady and basically get everything wrong – including his name – this happened.

It’s the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, Mhairi Black, picking up on the story earlier this week in which various top (and bottom) Tory MPs asked for £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company.

Black thought she’d ask Raab about it and it’s a fabulously satisfying watch.

Boom.

Source Twitter @supertanskiii