This brutal takedown of Dominic Raab at PMQs is this week’s most satisfying watch

Politics

It wasn’t the greatest moment for deputy prime minister at the time of writing Dominic Raab. Not only did he attempt to pay tribute to Paul O’Grady and basically get everything wrong – including his name – this happened.

It’s the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, Mhairi Black, picking up on the story earlier this week in which various top (and bottom) Tory MPs asked for £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company.

Black thought she’d ask Raab about it and it’s a fabulously satisfying watch.

Hello, 999? I’d like to report a murder in the House of Commons. Mhairi Black never misses. pic.twitter.com/AgciKKSAkK — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 29, 2023

Boom.

Not only does Mhairi Black make a show of Dominic Raab, she cuts him so deep that he can't put a sentence together. pic.twitter.com/Ye8ylZcKun — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 29, 2023

She really is brilliant!! I hope she goes on to become the leader of the party, I think she has a big big future 👏🏻 — Michael Di Stefano (@DiStefano1410) March 29, 2023

How I would have loved to have said this to Dominic Raab myself. Referring directly to the @ByDonkeys sting, @MhairiBlack, stated to Raab: "Can I ask the Deputy PM, when he is inevitably booted out of office, what will his going rate be?" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/hu1nhyuCdU — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 29, 2023

Mhairi is my MP and she’s just as ace in person.

(She’s also really tuny!) — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) March 29, 2023

Brilliant that the SNP have the amazing Mhairi Black as deputy to Stephen Flynn She doesn’t mince her words & went for the led by donkeys Tory MPs taking fake jobs for big dosh Asked Dominic Raab what his rate will be & who’s better value for money, Tory MPs or nurses 🔥#PMQs pic.twitter.com/FjpFhWF6NN — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) March 29, 2023

Source Twitter @supertanskiii