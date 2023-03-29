Celebrity

Dominic Raab got Paul O’Grady’s name wrong and it went downhill from there – only 9 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated March 29th, 2023

There were lots of heartfelt and meaningful tributes to the great presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady, who has died aged 67.

This, predictably, wasn’t one of them.

It’s deputy prime minister at the time of writing Dominic Raab, attempting to pay tribute to one of the country’s great entertainers, in only the way that a man of his extraordinary intellect can.

See if you can spot the schoolboy error (responding to a rather lovely tribute by Labour’s Chris Bryant).

And it turned out that was just the start, his tribute morphing into some nonsense about ‘wokery’ and modern comedy, which was crying out for a response from O’Grady which, alas, we’ll just have to imagine (keep watching …)

And these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

And just in case you were still in any doubt what O’Grady made of the Tories – of course you’re not, but anyway – watch this, from back in 2012.

In short …

And this.

And finally, this!