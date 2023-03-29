Dominic Raab got Paul O’Grady’s name wrong and it went downhill from there – only 9 responses you need

Celebrity

There were lots of heartfelt and meaningful tributes to the great presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady, who has died aged 67.

This, predictably, wasn’t one of them.

It’s deputy prime minister at the time of writing Dominic Raab, attempting to pay tribute to one of the country’s great entertainers, in only the way that a man of his extraordinary intellect can.

See if you can spot the schoolboy error (responding to a rather lovely tribute by Labour’s Chris Bryant).

So lovely to see Dominic Raab paying tribute to Paul Grayson in The House of Commons today…❤️ pic.twitter.com/eowcnY6cHM — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 29, 2023

And it turned out that was just the start, his tribute morphing into some nonsense about ‘wokery’ and modern comedy, which was crying out for a response from O’Grady which, alas, we’ll just have to imagine (keep watching …)

After @RhonddaBryant pays tribute to Paul O’Grady and the UK’s “naughty, hilarious” drag queens and comedians, Dominic Raab mistakenly refers to “Paul Grayson” The deputy PM then corrects himself and attacks “wokery” in modern comedy #PMQs https://t.co/XYTPwq8jbn pic.twitter.com/Ip6m93N4wK — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) March 29, 2023

And these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

1.

If you’re going to use a comedian who has just passed away to make stupid points about “wokery” you could at least have the courtesy to know their name is not “Paul Grayson” pic.twitter.com/AcV35qaL6H — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 29, 2023

2.

Dominic Raab has paid tribute to Paul Grayson instead of Paul O’Grady. I’d pay my savings to see Raab punted in to the sea. The last thing Paul would have wanted is a Tory tribute Dom, he hated you pricks. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 29, 2023

3.

4.

I’m not saying Dominic Raab had a poor PMQs but he appears to have confused Paul O’Grady with Larry Grayson (died 1995) before then co-opting him as someone at the front line of… the war on woke? — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 29, 2023

5.

When using a coffin for a soapbox, maybe check the nameplate first. — I Walk On Splintered Guilds (@MrMuncherToYou) March 29, 2023

6.

What the actual fuck? In a twenty-five seconds, he manages to mix up Paul O'Grady with Larry Grayson and then uses this tragic death to spout right wing rubbish about comedy which Paul would have fundamentally disagreed with.#RipPaulOgrady https://t.co/s79NcXv1G6 — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) March 29, 2023

7.

Didn't actually think it was possible for me to like Dominic Raab less. https://t.co/Z0MeCVcYrc — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) March 29, 2023



8.

Dominic Raab has just called Paul O'Grady "Paul Grayson" before going on about wokery in comedy 🙄 what an absolute tit #PMQs — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 29, 2023

9.

Hats off @RhonddaBryant This is how you pay tribute. Paul was a fierce campaigner for LGBT rights, the working classes and animals. He should be celebrated, especially now when drag and the LBGT community are fighting once again, for their right to exist. pic.twitter.com/4mHUeijg1w — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 29, 2023

And just in case you were still in any doubt what O’Grady made of the Tories – of course you’re not, but anyway – watch this, from back in 2012.

Paul O’Grady takes on the “Austerity Budget” live on TV in 2010… “We should let them know that we are not taking these draconian cuts lightly”. pic.twitter.com/AQt4XcmOAG — Tides of History (@labour_history) March 29, 2023

In short …

Shut that door. ~AA — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 29, 2023

And this.

If I’d delivered in public and on record the “tribute” to the late Paul O’Grady that Dominic Raab just gave in Parliament, I’d cringe myself inside out and never emerge from home ever again. That these people happily pootle on is a grim testament to the chips they have missing. — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) March 29, 2023

And finally, this!