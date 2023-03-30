A gun lobbyist’s oddly apt name saw him dubbed ‘Keith Arsewank’ on British and Irish Twitter – 14 best takedowns
In the wake of yet another tragic and deadly school shooting in the US – this time in Nashville – once again, Americans are divided on how to move forward. Tighten gun laws …
UPDATE: Nashville Metro police reported that 3 children and 3 adults were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville, TN.
Two assault rifles and a handgun were recovered from the female teen shooter, who is also dead.
IT. IS. THE. FUCKING. GUNS.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 27, 2023
or arm teachers?
The former US Army veteran and police commander’s hottest of hot takes was flooded with objections.
Civilians. Don't. Need. Combat. Rifles.
— Matt Burns (@Matt_D_B) March 29, 2023
Just to be clear here. You are former law enforcement and say teachers should be armed. So you abdicate your responsibility as a law enforcement officer and expect teachers to do your job? How does that work?
— Just Ron💙 (@rnschltz) March 28, 2023
That is not the solution. Australian here. We don’t have school shootings in this country. I sent my children to school today with the knowledge that they will return home safely. 🇺🇸 parents can’t say the same and that’s terrifying and overwhelmingly sad. #ItsTheGuns
— Just Saying (@Just_Saying2021) March 28, 2023
Sir, we can’t even afford pencils.
— Elizabeth Powell (@evpowell4) March 28, 2023
On this side of the Atlantic, however, tweeters also reacted to his name …
1.
Imagine having a name like Keith Arsewank. https://t.co/e7QIcxkuYU
— Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) March 28, 2023
2.
Sorry, but in a million years I could never have come up with Keith Arsewank as a parody name for an American conservative. Too implausible. https://t.co/zEF40oFwPo
— Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) March 29, 2023
3.
A teacher called Keith Arsewank would absolutely need to be armed. pic.twitter.com/ztkJpnIeUl
— Gary (@GKM77X) March 29, 2023
4.
People called Keith ArseWank shouldn’t go around throwing stones. https://t.co/fAguQoqx3I
— India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 29, 2023
5.
I am proud, PROUD, to live in a country where Keith Arsewank is trending. https://t.co/0CuJfuPVBZ
— Jake K (@MrKTeachWrite) March 29, 2023
6.
Hey everybody, do I have a Keith Arsewank here? https://t.co/brZqUYXzUg pic.twitter.com/pzASmXorjn
— James (@jgraver7) March 29, 2023
7.
Imagine being called Keith Arsewank and that being the least ridiculous thing about you https://t.co/EdpH2RvbRb
— Allan Carroll (@allancarroll) March 29, 2023
8.
If you've chosen to use the letter R from your middle name when your surname is Swank, I don't think you have the right to be taken in any way seriously https://t.co/ub4g4yaDNZ
— Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) March 29, 2023
9.
Keith Arsewank.
He has a wife, you know… pic.twitter.com/hTJDD9NLKO
— Hugh Osborne (@Available4Panto) March 29, 2023
10.
It can't be long before the Brexit Party announce Keith ArseWank as their new leader pic.twitter.com/39vcxrRQie
— Paddy O'Furniture (@Pady_oFurniture) March 29, 2023
11.
The name's Arsewank. Keith Arsewank. https://t.co/cCggAXalUv pic.twitter.com/In9gYbeGwd
— Dave Pugsley (@FuzzyDunlop1) March 29, 2023
12.
Fewer and fewer things seem to make me proud to be British these days, but the fact that "Keith Arsewank" is trending is certainly one of them,
— Jason (@NickMotown) March 29, 2023
13.
In a very real sense…. it's EVEN worse without the R pic.twitter.com/3P1TECJ9dt
— Otto English (@Otto_English) March 29, 2023
14.
He's lucky he's American. If he'd been British he'd have changed his name by deed poll at 16yo https://t.co/M9o0DUR1fu
— Little Snowbird 🦤 (@Viornagirl) March 29, 2023
What is it with right-wing nominative determinism?
The best day in politics since Dr. Peter Gammons was UKIP's candidate for London mayor.@mi5uk @john3ners https://t.co/BrdQYLBuMq pic.twitter.com/oDmo5FYKzQ
— Eton Muskets🦜 (@Rubbertoes10) March 29, 2023
