News

Jon Stewart skewered this anti-drag, pro-gun senator with a killer question

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 6th, 2023

On his current affairs show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host grilled outspoken pro-gun, anti-drag-show Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm, who wants existing controls loosened to encourage increased gun ownership.

You can watch the full eight-minute segment here, but this shorter clip has gone viral for a reason.

“You want to ban drag show readings to children. Why?”

“The government does have a responsibility to protect …children.”

“What’s the leading cause of death amongst children in this country? And I’m gonna give you a hint, it’s not drag shows reading to children.”

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Sorcha Ní Nia delivered the final blow.

READ MORE

17 very satisfying takedowns of the NRA (and other assorted gun nuts)

Source @TheProblem H/T @StacyCaySlays Image Screengrab