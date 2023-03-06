Jon Stewart skewered this anti-drag, pro-gun senator with a killer question

News

On his current affairs show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host grilled outspoken pro-gun, anti-drag-show Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm, who wants existing controls loosened to encourage increased gun ownership.

You can watch the full eight-minute segment here, but this shorter clip has gone viral for a reason.

Jon Stewart: “What’s the leading cause of death among children in this country? And I’m gonna give you a hint: it’s not drag show readings” pic.twitter.com/xRBp3MilZN — stacy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StacyCaySlays) March 3, 2023

“You want to ban drag show readings to children. Why?”

“The government does have a responsibility to protect …children.”

“What’s the leading cause of death amongst children in this country? And I’m gonna give you a hint, it’s not drag shows reading to children.”

1.

Just superb. Stop what you are doing and watch this https://t.co/qCvowfH8Cw — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 4, 2023

2.

If you watch closely, you can pinpoint the exact moment this guy’s soul leaves his body:pic.twitter.com/qmBbdbbSRs — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) March 4, 2023

There truly was not a follicle left on this man’s dusty, flaky scalp by the end of this video pic.twitter.com/lR23UKEq0S — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 4, 2023

Roasted. Burnt to a crisp. Not even a cinder remaining. https://t.co/D7MD55CGe3 — Brittany Knupper (@BrittanyKnupper) March 4, 2023

Inject this into my veins pic.twitter.com/e7EmKQGBf4 — Laura Martínez 🥑 (@miblogestublog) March 3, 2023

Holy cow this is good. Jon Stewart easily lures a pro-gun/anti-drag queen Republican into a trap…and then blasts him over his blatant, shameless hypocrisy.pic.twitter.com/xbdzbGqf1f — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes on Post and Mast*don) (@TrumpsTaxes) March 3, 2023

Every day there's a tweet claiming "This person DESTROYS this other person!" and its hyperbole every time. But my god, even for Jon Stewart's high bar, this was masterful. The stochastic terrorism around drag, "grooming", & trans rights is terrifying. Stewart goes for the throat https://t.co/CokjvNZzWg — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) March 3, 2023

I love Jon Stewart. I hate that a former comedian is the closest thing we have on a pedestal in this country who will take GOP Chuds and make them bear the bullshit they spew uncontested in this fuckin country. https://t.co/nBHOK2XqFw — Au Ra Enjoyer (@Klaige) March 4, 2023

Sorcha Ní Nia delivered the final blow.

you can quite literally see the moment that this man knows he should just put his foot up into the camera line and show us his clown shoes pic.twitter.com/tv62wzsKAl — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 4, 2023

Source @TheProblem H/T @StacyCaySlays Image Screengrab