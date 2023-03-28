Celebrity

Eric Idle had the perfect comeback for the guy warning him off ‘Hollytics’

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 28th, 2023

If you wake up each morning, ask yourself “What would Marjorie Taylor Greene do?” and then do the opposite, you can’t be going far wrong.

Like this, for example. Don’t do this.

Jon Cooper got some great suggestions that probably wouldn’t go down at all well with MTG, which is another sign that you’re on the right track.

Comedy legend Eric Idle joined in.

It’s a huge ask, but you never know.

His artist and writer daughter, Lily, suggested something else from the Oz wishlist.

A bit of courage probably wouldn’t go amiss for Captain Bonespurs.

via Gfycat

Eric’s funny response got a thumbs up from most people …

But not from this guy.

There were many ways the exchange could have gone next, but we think this nailed it.

The ‘No offence but’ opener …

via Gfycat

Of course, we weren’t the only ones who appreciated it.

Somebody had to say it

If you thought you couldn’t love him any more, read this.

Protect this man at all costs.

