Eric Idle had the perfect comeback for the guy warning him off ‘Hollytics’

If you wake up each morning, ask yourself “What would Marjorie Taylor Greene do?” and then do the opposite, you can’t be going far wrong.

Like this, for example. Don’t do this.

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene asks every American to pray for Donald Trump. What would you pray for? pic.twitter.com/epU0lGGMiS — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 22, 2023

Jon Cooper got some great suggestions that probably wouldn’t go down at all well with MTG, which is another sign that you’re on the right track.

Dear Lord Put this fucker in prison & throw away the key Do I get an Amen? https://t.co/UjFOTnYvNR — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) March 22, 2023

That he visibly soils his pants during his arraignment. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) March 22, 2023

Locust swarm…or bolts of lightning https://t.co/p316ekOA9K — Allen Marshall (@AllenCMarshall) March 22, 2023

Comedy legend Eric Idle joined in.

It’s a huge ask, but you never know.

His artist and writer daughter, Lily, suggested something else from the Oz wishlist.

A heart would be helpful too. — Lily Idle (@LilyIdle) March 26, 2023

A bit of courage probably wouldn’t go amiss for Captain Bonespurs.

via Gfycat

Eric’s funny response got a thumbs up from most people …

But not from this guy.

There were many ways the exchange could have gone next, but we think this nailed it.

No offence but fuck off. https://t.co/2CHIhqQZHP — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 25, 2023

The ‘No offence but’ opener …

via Gfycat

Of course, we weren’t the only ones who appreciated it.

Beautiful from Eric Idle, straight to the point, and why is it most of these pricks now are Twitter Blue subscribers. https://t.co/G9VoyOL0PA — ℎ (@TheLittleWaster) March 26, 2023

Eric the Legend 🤣 https://t.co/RhSCBxWVeH — Tartan Astronaut for independence🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MrsAstronaut) March 26, 2023

I love how he felt the need to define “Hollytics,” as if he typed and out and thought Oh, that’s much too clever, I need to make sure I don’t lose anyone with my wordplay. — Mike Lewis (@NoTalentHackJob) March 25, 2023

comedy stands upon brevity. https://t.co/UJ79LFQtYu — and elon's mouth wrote a check no ass could cash. (@muffinpoots) March 25, 2023

Somebody had to say it

If you thought you couldn’t love him any more, read this.

…and it’s Eric Idle with the definitive answer in response to the troll. Do you think he and Jeremy Clarkson would get on? — Andrew Hostetler (@AndrewHostetl11) March 25, 2023

No. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 25, 2023

Protect this man at all costs.

