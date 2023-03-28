Eric Idle had the perfect comeback for the guy warning him off ‘Hollytics’
If you wake up each morning, ask yourself “What would Marjorie Taylor Greene do?” and then do the opposite, you can’t be going far wrong.
Like this, for example. Don’t do this.
BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene asks every American to pray for Donald Trump.
What would you pray for? pic.twitter.com/epU0lGGMiS
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 22, 2023
Jon Cooper got some great suggestions that probably wouldn’t go down at all well with MTG, which is another sign that you’re on the right track.
Dear Lord
Put this fucker in prison & throw away the key
Do I get an Amen? https://t.co/UjFOTnYvNR
— WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) March 22, 2023
That he visibly soils his pants during his arraignment.
— Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) March 22, 2023
Locust swarm…or bolts of lightning https://t.co/p316ekOA9K
— Allen Marshall (@AllenCMarshall) March 22, 2023
Comedy legend Eric Idle joined in.
A brain? https://t.co/T0ic6mcMHk
— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 24, 2023
It’s a huge ask, but you never know.
His artist and writer daughter, Lily, suggested something else from the Oz wishlist.
A heart would be helpful too.
— Lily Idle (@LilyIdle) March 26, 2023
A bit of courage probably wouldn’t go amiss for Captain Bonespurs.
Eric’s funny response got a thumbs up from most people …
Perfect response… https://t.co/CRUC1ctKgj
— John Cocker (@joecocker15) March 26, 2023
😂🤣Agreed, that's what he needs! 😂🤣 https://t.co/cFpqMdkhOe
— Carina Berggren (@LaraCroft4ever) March 25, 2023
— Deborah Edgington (@DebEdgington) March 27, 2023
But not from this guy.
There were many ways the exchange could have gone next, but we think this nailed it.
No offence but fuck off. https://t.co/2CHIhqQZHP
— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 25, 2023
The ‘No offence but’ opener …
Of course, we weren’t the only ones who appreciated it.
Beautiful from Eric Idle, straight to the point, and why is it most of these pricks now are Twitter Blue subscribers. https://t.co/G9VoyOL0PA
— ℎ (@TheLittleWaster) March 26, 2023
Eric the Legend 🤣 https://t.co/RhSCBxWVeH
— Tartan Astronaut for independence🏴 (@MrsAstronaut) March 26, 2023
I love how he felt the need to define “Hollytics,” as if he typed and out and thought Oh, that’s much too clever, I need to make sure I don’t lose anyone with my wordplay.
— Mike Lewis (@NoTalentHackJob) March 25, 2023
comedy stands upon brevity. https://t.co/UJ79LFQtYu
— and elon's mouth wrote a check no ass could cash. (@muffinpoots) March 25, 2023
There he goes! pic.twitter.com/0mYZaodsre
— ExiledFromTribe (@wanderinbilly) March 25, 2023
Somebody had to say it
https://t.co/qrjpb90uNI pic.twitter.com/acoouCWp3N
— Nathan O'Hagan (@NathanOHagan) March 25, 2023
If you thought you couldn’t love him any more, read this.
…and it’s Eric Idle with the definitive answer in response to the troll. Do you think he and Jeremy Clarkson would get on?
— Andrew Hostetler (@AndrewHostetl11) March 25, 2023
No.
— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) March 25, 2023
Protect this man at all costs.
Image Screengrab