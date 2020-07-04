Eric Idle wasn’t happy with this ‘official’ Monty Python advice about going back to the pub

Pubs in England are able to reopen today after being shut because of the pandemic and here’s what Monty Python’s official Twitter feed had to say.

And it’s fair to say Eric Idle wasn’t happy. He wasn’t happy at all.

Do not listen. This is shit advice.

I have nothing to do with this.

In the wise words of my wife. “What has changed?”

Nothing.

There is no cure, there is no vaccine.

Go out at your peril. Mingle at your own risk.

Just remember

“Bring out your dead.”

Be safe

Eric https://t.co/q8UJZda3yi — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) July 3, 2020

And he wasn’t leaving it there.

Unless your pub is called The Grim Reaper you should stay home.

Listening to medical advice from politicians is why America is currently a raging wildfire of epidemia. Please be safe. https://t.co/0rkE4Y1tXS — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) July 3, 2020

Freedom not to kill people please. https://t.co/6y8Zw4zw98 — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) July 4, 2020

Out of curiosity, who runs the Python page then? Or has the final say. — Tommi Vienonen (@Vienonen1) July 3, 2020

Good people. But this is very mistaken. I will follow up, I promise you. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) July 4, 2020

