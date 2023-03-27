Entertainment

Matt Green distilled the essence of pure Boris Johnson into this hilarious remake of the Privileges Committee hearing

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2023

It’s going to be several weeks before we learn the verdict of the Privileges Committee on whether Boris Johnson ‘knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament’ when he said no Covid rules were broken by No. 10 staff.

The verdict of Twitter, however, is available right now.

Comedian Matt Green bravely sat through the excruciating performance and reworded it just a little* to help the former PM say what was really on his mind.
*may be more than a little.

It’s three and a half minutes of satirical genius.

“We followed the guidance to the best of our ability, and our ability was …low.”

A YouTube user named FourTees pointed something out.

We need a public inquiry as to whether we were reckless or intentionally moronic in voting him in.

We’d watch that. Especially if Matt were the Chair.

He also shared the post on Twitter, where it got a lot of love – and responses like these.

We’re torn between being glad Matt has plenty of inspiration – and devastated at the reason why.

If you enjoyed that, you can buy tickets and keep up with any developments for his shows – or simply bung him a few quid to pay for therapy after having to scrutinise the words of certain politicans – or a coffee. Whatever.

