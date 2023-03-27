Matt Green distilled the essence of pure Boris Johnson into this hilarious remake of the Privileges Committee hearing

Entertainment

It’s going to be several weeks before we learn the verdict of the Privileges Committee on whether Boris Johnson ‘knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament’ when he said no Covid rules were broken by No. 10 staff.

The verdict of Twitter, however, is available right now.

Britain is sick and tired of Boris Johnson and of Brexit. The former will be easier to get rid of than the latter. But both are surely doomed. — Mary Riddell (@MaryRiddell) March 26, 2023

Boris Johnson to try and convince Commons Privileges Committee that he didn’t mislead Parliament, ahead of next year’s bombshell hearing into whether Boris Johnson misled Commons Privileges Committee. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 22, 2023

Comedian Matt Green bravely sat through the excruciating performance and reworded it just a little* to help the former PM say what was really on his mind.

*may be more than a little.

It’s three and a half minutes of satirical genius.

“We followed the guidance to the best of our ability, and our ability was …low.”

A YouTube user named FourTees pointed something out.

We need a public inquiry as to whether we were reckless or intentionally moronic in voting him in.

We’d watch that. Especially if Matt were the Chair.

He also shared the post on Twitter, where it got a lot of love – and responses like these.

Please can someone give @mattgreencomedy a tv show https://t.co/NnNrkCQsqW — Gregor Woods (@GregorWoods) March 24, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 I watched the whole damned horror show and you have completely nailed the key points!!! pic.twitter.com/FRUo4731vM — Elena Browett 💙 (@ElenaBrowett) March 23, 2023

We’re torn between being glad Matt has plenty of inspiration – and devastated at the reason why.

There are times I worry I’ll run out of material for sketches about politics but then I remember that Liz Truss exists and think I’ll probably be fine for a while https://t.co/NAXdWCDz5Y — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) March 24, 2023

If you enjoyed that, you can buy tickets and keep up with any developments for his shows – or simply bung him a few quid to pay for therapy after having to scrutinise the words of certain politicans – or a coffee. Whatever.

READ MORE

The look on the face of Boris Johnson’s lawyer as he gave evidence is quite the watch

Source Matt Green Image Screengrab, Screengrab