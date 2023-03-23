The look on the face of Boris Johnson’s lawyer as he gave evidence is quite the watch

News

All eyes were on Boris Johnson on Wednesday as he gave his long-awaited evidence to the Commons Partygate inquiry.

Well, not all eyes. Some of them were trained on the former PM’s lawyer, (Lord) David Pannick QC, one of the country’s most in-demand lawyers (read all about him here).

Anyway, we mention him because the look on his face was quite the watch, as captured by the ‘eagled-eyed wife’ of @thehistoryguy himself, Dan Snow.

My eagle eyed wife compiled a short highlights sizzle. pic.twitter.com/xkdqgTegu5 — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) March 22, 2023

And they weren’t the only people to notice it.

Lord Pannick's face when his client starts shouting at the Privileges Committee… pic.twitter.com/FEUsnysElB — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 22, 2023

Here’s how the Guardian’s sketch writer John Crace described Pannick back in 2019.

‘Pannick exudes a sense of calm and has the uncanny ability to make you think you understand legal double-speak even when you don’t. ‘A Pannick attack is a thing of zen-like beauty…. In his hands, a legal submission is more a cosy bedside story than adversarial confrontation.’

Maybe he just remembered he’d left the oven on.

Public service gif https://t.co/vvCkRyWh1a — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) March 22, 2023

