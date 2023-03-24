Life

Someone suggested that ‘The North’ should only include places from Leeds and above, and it provoked an entertaining Twitter storm

David Harris. Updated March 24th, 2023

When you think about the geography of England, where do you suppose ‘The North’ is? Turns out it’s a very controversial question, as Twitter user @MichelleBayly found out when she posted this…

The post went wildly viral, with nearly 3 million views, and it’s fair to say it was very controversial stuff! Let’s dive right into the replies…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Michelle reassessed her position. Or the North’s position.

Well that’s certainly cleared things up! What are your thoughts?

READ MORE

The Northern Powerhouse Rail debacle laid bare with brutal honesty

Source @MichelleBayly Image Screengrab