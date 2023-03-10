A Question Time audience member’s assessment of Tory immigration policy hit the bullseye

News

Thursday’s Question Time was a lively one, with Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, Labour MP Sarah Jones, journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Tory Peer Ken Clarke and Alan Partridge tribute act Richard Madeley.

The panel were asked about the latest rerun of the Tories’ recurring failed immigration policy.

This audience member was well and truly off the fence on the matter.

#bbcqt audience – The Tories can't run on their record… so all they have left is division" pic.twitter.com/1EAnrPXh1x — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 9, 2023

They can’t run on their governing record, there’s sewage in the rivers, inflation is through the roof, living standards are beyond the floor. They can’t run on individuals or personalities. They have ex-chancellors who don’t pay tax. They have another ex-chancellor who knew the currency was going to run … so he told his former employers to bet against it. So what do they have left? All they have left is division and this is all this policy is about.

The applause he got in the studio was replicated in virtual form online.

Somebody give this man a Blue Peter badge. 🙌👏

pic.twitter.com/8iE42uWO44 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 10, 2023

This “intelligent”, “compassionate” man was arrested and imprisoned after leaving the studio after accidentally outing himself as a member of the Wokerati.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/4abdITs9RM — Conservatives (@TheBigCons) March 9, 2023

this guy totally gets to the heart of the real Tory strategy on stop the boats 👏 #bbcqt “They can’t run on their governing record, sewage in the rivers, living standards, they can’t run on personalities, so what do they have left? Division, us vs them”pic.twitter.com/qy86XxubNm — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 9, 2023

The conservatives don’t think the way that we do because we think compassionately!” Well said 👏 #questiontime pic.twitter.com/1poBzugQNm — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterLD) March 9, 2023

Division is what a desperate Conservative Party will run to. They do it ever time. pic.twitter.com/sP3EPOAV3N — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 10, 2023

I think this captures it brilliantly. They have nothing left to offer and we can see right through it. https://t.co/x1fUokEeF3 — Simone Dumergue (@sdumergue5) March 9, 2023

How the fuck did this dude get in BBCQT? Heads will fucking roll!!

Outstanding Sah! 👊🏻❤️pic.twitter.com/ibHsXBphra — The Ayrshire Separatist. (@DanielJMath1) March 9, 2023

This was a common sentiment.

I would like to buy this wonderful human being a pint. 🔥 #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/sxvMtddetc — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) March 9, 2023

He may never need to buy his own pint again.

