This child’s geometry question had the entire internet hollering into next week

Every now and again we feature an infuriating piece of school homework and this one is up there with the very best.

It was shared over on Reddit by IndependenceLumpy294 who said: ‘For first grade math … stressed my son out lol literally impossible.’

But is it? Have a look for yourself.

And there was no shortage of people happy to help.

‘I Googled this and have my entire work trying to figure this out lmao.’

KingQup ‘Lol thank you 😂😂🤣 I called everyone I knew 😅😅.’

IndependenceLumpy294

And everyone, well, nearly everyone, agreed with these people.

‘Okay I straight asked someone who went to architect school and we sat down to draw it out and he agrees this shit is impossible. I voted your child draw an ice cream and cone.’

KingQup ‘Write in “error 404: shape not found” 😅.’

FiffteeAte

Except …

Eureka! (and hats off to puzzle_factory_slave who came up with that.) ‘This actually fits the question. A+.’

Callen_Fields

But some people still weren’t satisfied.

‘A circle geometrically has an infinite number of corners.’

umbravivum

Tough crowd.

And talking of which, it was almost as infuriating, but not quite, as this teacher’s response to this maths challenge.

