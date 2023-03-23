Entertainment

This supercut of Cilla Black’s shoutouts from the end of ‘Surprise Surprise’ is a nostalgic delight

David Harris. Updated March 23rd, 2023

Twitter user @chiefbrody1984 has uploaded a supercut of Cilla Black‘s shoutouts from the closing segment of ‘Surprise Surprise’, the ITV light entertainment programme which ran from 1984 – 2001.

It was hugely popular back in the day and it was the programme on which The Spice Girls made their live debut (1996). It also featured many celebrities and personalities who were very much of their time and it’s strangely compelling to hear Terry Nutkins mentioned along with The Beach Boys.

Let’s take a look…

Well, that takes us back! Other Twitter users were just as charmed / perplexed…

Ta-ra then!

Source Ed Brody Image Screengrab