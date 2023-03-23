This supercut of Cilla Black’s shoutouts from the end of ‘Surprise Surprise’ is a nostalgic delight

Entertainment

Twitter user @chiefbrody1984 has uploaded a supercut of Cilla Black‘s shoutouts from the closing segment of ‘Surprise Surprise’, the ITV light entertainment programme which ran from 1984 – 2001.

It was hugely popular back in the day and it was the programme on which The Spice Girls made their live debut (1996). It also featured many celebrities and personalities who were very much of their time and it’s strangely compelling to hear Terry Nutkins mentioned along with The Beach Boys.

Let’s take a look…

Supercut of Cilla’s shoutouts from the end of Surprise Surprise is truly the most frenetically bonkers collection of names from the lightest of light entertainment. 🚨warning: contains singing 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MHtMNjSUp1 — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) March 19, 2023

Well, that takes us back! Other Twitter users were just as charmed / perplexed…

its like the cast of the biggest bournemouth pavillion christmas panto ever — SimonSimonSimon (@s_l_christopher) March 20, 2023

Ahh I was having a terrible day/week and this has made me laugh. I lost it at 'Showaddywaddy" and it kept getting funnier. Excellent work! — Sarah (@sazzletheoracle) March 20, 2023

Why is this funny… I’m not even sure and yet I can’t stop laughing?!? (Thanks for the warning!) — James Kane (@jameskane84) March 19, 2023

It's like a terrible cover version of 'We Didn't Start the Fire' 🔥 — David Lindsay (@davie_lindsay) March 20, 2023

@folkyebumpintae That arms out bit at the end. Ive always meant to do that after my goodbyes when leaving the pub… https://t.co/f9L7cqsddc — Stephen Sherry (@ssherrytweets) March 20, 2023

YOUR BOYS TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING https://t.co/UkOwZqWwsc — Jamie ⚔️ 🐅🦜 (@trequartbeasta) March 20, 2023

FYI young people, this is what the 90s were actually like. https://t.co/V9LmTMmll4 — Rob Power (@mrrobpower) March 20, 2023

Amazing. Not sure I'll see anything funnier this week. https://t.co/yKGTfxUJlZ — Doctor Paul Quizmaster (@DPQuiz) March 20, 2023

I've literally just watched Everything Everywhere All At Once and it wasn't as surreal as this. https://t.co/cfz5iG2bOk — Hugh Smithson-Wright (@HRWright) March 19, 2023

I’d totally forgotten that Gay Search was an actual person. And an expert on front gardens…. pic.twitter.com/43ESorszGC — Joe Sansom 🇦🇲 🇦🇹 🇬🇪 🇸🇪 🇫🇷 🇱🇻 (@joesansom) March 19, 2023

Was just waiting for the beat off Mylo ‘Rock n Roll’ to kick in there! 🙂 https://t.co/wFbrJoxequ pic.twitter.com/92V64kIkD8 — Wes Robinson – VW Campervan (@vwcampervan) March 20, 2023

Ta-ra then!

