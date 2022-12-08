Celebrity

This Cilla Black Christmas special is unforgettable TV – and not in a good way

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 8th, 2022

Cilla Black was undoubtedly a Titan of light entertainment for several years, enjoying far more fame for her TV shows than she did for her 1960s pop career.

But, like the statistical likelihood of being 10 feet or less from a rat, a Cilla song was always disturbingly close.

In one of her Christmas specials, she covered a Lionel Richie classic – and since we’ve had to watch it, so do you.

A shellshocked Twitter reacted …

But, you know, it takes all sorts to make a world.

And it could have been worse. Slightly.

