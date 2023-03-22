15 things people are saying about Trump’s mounting legal woes

News

As Boris Johnson faces potentially career-ending questions at the hands of the Parliamentary Privileges Committee, Donald Trump looks set to face a similarly life-changing situation at some point in the near future – although his appearance could end with a jail sentence.

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump will not be arraigned this week, according to an exclusive report from DailyMail. He is, however, expected to be indicted tomorrow and will then make plans to surrender to the Manhattan DA. This will likely be the start of more than one… — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 21, 2023

The case centres around whether Trump asked his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay $280,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy their silence about allegedly sleeping with them both, as he feared the rumours could harm his 2016 election chances.

The indictable issue arose when he allegedly falsely recorded his repayment to Cohen as being for legal services.

Michael Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in prison, fined $50K & disbarred for paying Stormy Daniels $130K in hush money as directed by & for the benefit of Trump. It’s long past time Trump face the music. pic.twitter.com/g3RvfCDWsp — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) March 10, 2023

In an unhinged rant on his social media site, Truth Social, he claimed he would be getting arrested on Tuesday – plus a lot of familiar Trumpy stuff.

Despite asking for his supporters to protest, there was no January 6th-style riot.

In other words, ‘Come to Manhattan for my arraignment. Will be wild!’ It’s time for this sad little man to be tried in every jurisdiction in which he committed crimes. pic.twitter.com/wJfxslKZT4 — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 18, 2023

BREAKING: A massive crowd has gathered in from of trump Tower. There are many fives of them!!! FIVES OF THEM!!!!!🤣💀pic.twitter.com/B6XiWO1swJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 20, 2023

Trump called for protests but outside Trump Tower right now are demonstrators calling for his arrest lol pic.twitter.com/M40nSGAV1t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2023

In some corners of Twitter, it’s the only topic in town.

1.

wait, are you telling me that the guy who lied about bone spurs and lied about his wealth and lied about his Ukraine call and lied about a hurricane and lied about covid and lied about the election just lied about getting arrested on Tuesday? oh come on get the fuck out of here — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 21, 2023

2.

Let’s be clear: If Trump is indicted in New York, it won’t because the nefarious radical left wants to take him out of the presidential race. It will be because he paid hush money after having sex (while married) to a porn star and tried to write it off as legl expenses. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2023

3.

Hillary Clinton

GOP: LOCK HER UP! Joe Biden

GOP: LOCK HIM UP! Anthony Fauci

GOP: LOCK HIM UP! Trump: They're going to arrest me on Tuesday

GOP: How dare the Democrats stain criminal justice with political arrests.🤬 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) March 20, 2023

4.

Video of trump fleeing the police has surfaced #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/oT7C5rarwM — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 21, 2023

5.

arresting donald trump is a slippery slope. a slippery slope to more hilarious shit that rules — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 20, 2023

6.

come on, this is worse than waiting for Santa pic.twitter.com/NARMRjFD6G — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 21, 2023

7.

In order not to alienate our right-wing supporters (and so become hugely more successful on social media), we’d like to say we’re completely ambivalent as to whether the lying, corrupt and bigoted former President of the United States, Donald Trump gets arrested today. — The Life Of Sharks 🦈 (@thelifeofsharks) March 21, 2023

8.

I love when I hear people say, “How do you arrest a former president; it’s unprecedented?” Do you wanna know how? You slap the cuffs on that orange motherfucker and drag him to the fucking station. That’s how. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) March 21, 2023

9.

Indicting Donald Trump could have a chilling effect on future presidential candidates’ ability to offer hush money to porn stars. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) March 20, 2023

10.

If MAGA thinks the Stormy Daniels case is bullshit… I wonder how they feel about: 1. Georgia election interference.

2. Stolen Top Secret documents.

3. Tax evasion and loan fraud.

4 Incitement of an insurrection. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 21, 2023

11.

The “party of law and order” has been in overdrive trying to excuse Trump’s crimes as merely a matter of “bookkeeping”. They’re implying that white collar crime is less serious than blue collar crime. Crime is crime. No one is above the law. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 21, 2023

12.

I don't want Donald Trump indicted & sent to jail because I think he is a racist, bigot, sexist, & the worst president in American history. I want to see Trump indicted because he has broken multiple laws & no one is above the law. Accountability matters. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 20, 2023

13.

BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump is currently testifying in court pic.twitter.com/uj5TPnPlHT — Trollholio (@Trollholio64) March 21, 2023

14.

LMAOOOO somebody said that trump paid $130K for nobody to find out about his sex with Stormy Daniels but everybody knows about his mushroom now so that's another business fail 😆😆😆 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 21, 2023

15.

We’ll leave the last word to Stormy Daniels.

Wow! It's a beautiful morning. It's always been my dream to sip coffee on my farm porch and watch my gorgeous horse graze. Anything exciting going on today? — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2023

