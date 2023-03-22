News

Andrew Marr’s 43-second takedown of Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated March 22nd, 2023

Boris Johnson was fighting to save what remains of his reputation on Wednesday when he tries to convince a committee of MPs he didn’t intentionally mislead the House of Commons over the Partygate scandal.

The former prime minister published his witness statement on Tuesday before Wednesday afternoon’s hearing, but you don’t have to read it because LBC’s Andrew Marr has perfectly summed up his entire defence in 43 seconds flat.

No more questions, your honour.

And here are just a few of the things people said about Marr’s monologue.

Source Twitter @LBC