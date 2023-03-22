Andrew Marr’s 43-second takedown of Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence was magnificently done

News

Boris Johnson was fighting to save what remains of his reputation on Wednesday when he tries to convince a committee of MPs he didn’t intentionally mislead the House of Commons over the Partygate scandal.

The former prime minister published his witness statement on Tuesday before Wednesday afternoon’s hearing, but you don’t have to read it because LBC’s Andrew Marr has perfectly summed up his entire defence in 43 seconds flat.

No more questions, your honour.

And here are just a few of the things people said about Marr’s monologue.

An excoriating attack on Johnson’s pitiful defence. pic.twitter.com/b2NiIHhUoM — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 22, 2023

There are many who constantly decried Marr when he was on the BBC. I am very pleased to see he got his mojo back with the move to LBC. https://t.co/G1g6tzq5ix — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) March 21, 2023

I mean, right. And gosh. He says the charge is "knowingly deceiving" He ought to know it isn't. But by saying so he knowingly misleads the public https://t.co/PynRDwkU5t — Steven Barrett (@SBarrettBar) March 21, 2023

Absolutely smashed it. https://t.co/0FYmRboCUg — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) March 21, 2023

Source Twitter @LBC