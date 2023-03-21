News

Boris Johnson said he didn’t intentionally mislead MPs over Partygate – only 19 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated March 21st, 2023

Boris Johnson (sigh) has denied ‘recklessly misleading’ parliament over all those Downing Street knees-ups he attended during lockdown.

The former PM admitted misleading the House of Commons but said his comments were ‘in good faith’ and he would ‘never have dreamed’ of leading MPs up the proverbial garden path. The very thought!

His written statement on Tuesday comes a day before he will appear before the Commons partygate inquiry.

If any one snapshot of his evidence sums up Johnson’s defence, then it might be this.

And this bit tells you quite a lot of what you need to know as well.

And these 19 responses might not say it all, but they surely say a very large part of it.

