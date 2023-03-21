Twitter’s press department auto-responds with the poo emoji – and tweeters are dumping on Elon Musk

Social Media

When Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 million, a lot of people were worried that he might not be the steady hand the social media company needed.

But with staffing numbers slashed, outages increasing, anti-semitism at an all-time high and many previously banned extremists now indulging in systematic trolling, people’s minds have been put at ease.

Oh, wait …

Still – at least he isn’t wasting his time closing off an important line of communication to make the joke of a 12-year-old.

He must have been feeling flush. Tweeters had a few thoughts on the (fecal) matter.

$44 billion well spent https://t.co/QDjDR69xwK — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) March 19, 2023

Money, besides not being able to buy happiness also apparently can’t buy anything resembling a sense of humour either. https://t.co/HY9uKXmYNi — Dennis Detwiller (@drgonzo123) March 19, 2023

This is the definition of “high on your own supply.” https://t.co/3MYGwBnDTm — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 19, 2023

Elon Musk is what happens when a 13-year-old kid who creeps out the girls at his school makes a wish on a can of Monster to be rich and wakes up in the body of a billionaire. https://t.co/zlLJMCS0Ak — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) March 20, 2023

Haha get it it’s funny because Twitter used to have a respected press team and a culture envied by other tech businesses. https://t.co/Fj0dNDyWWc — James (@JamesHercher) March 20, 2023

huh, same as general user experience then — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 19, 2023

It's fantastic that you're sending a company prospectus with every press request. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) March 19, 2023

This is not the own you think it is, as a matter of fact it just proves your incompetence. https://t.co/yDRBm13nL1 pic.twitter.com/E25MyiHCG7 — sammydepresso🔆 (@sammydepressoyt) March 20, 2023

Some people tested his claim.

This is actually true. Twitter's press email address now responds with an automated poo emoji. Yet more evidence that Twitter is full of shit bots https://t.co/MK2VAg0RHm pic.twitter.com/mhbgdIlYge — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 19, 2023

Looking forward to starting my first day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/RcqQ4E1i7M — Adam Rapert (@adam_rapert) March 19, 2023

I appreciate you going on the record here, Elon. pic.twitter.com/OXYPqcwY1g — Hannah Selinger (@hannahselinger) March 20, 2023

my friends and I have fun pic.twitter.com/gqCUUw8wey — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 19, 2023

The attention reminded people of another Musk tweet.

