Celebrity

Elon Musk trolled one of his own employees on Twitter and it was a glorious self-own in the most extraordinary exit interview ever

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2023

Another day, another Elon Musk Twitter storm. Except we’ve never seen the Mars-loving mega billionaire self-implode in quite so entertaining style as this.

It began when someone called Haraldur Thorleifsson, who until recently was employed at Twitter, found himself locked out of his computer along with 200 fellow Twitter workers.

Unable to get a straight answer from Twitter’s HR (or what’s left of it) to find out whether he was still employed or not, he decided to go direct to Musk on Twitter.

And this happened, as captured by @anothercohen.

Just in case Musk hadn’t already been disparaging and unreasonable enough, he doubled down with this.

And this.

It prompted no end of people weighing in on Thorleifsson’s behalf …

… which prompted Musk – to no-one’s great surprise, probably – not just to double down, but triple down.

But eventually the evidence that @iamharaldur deserved rather more – considerably more – than Musk’s public scorn kept stacking up, and probably no-one said it better than this person.

Cue a rapid – and supremely entertaining – reverse ferret.

Oof.

‘Better to talk to people than communicate via tweet.’

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Last word(s), of course, to the man who started it, Haraldur Thorleifsson.

Book us a table!

Source Twitter @iamharaldur @anothercohen H/T Guardian