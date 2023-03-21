News

The PM had a stunningly insensitive response to learning of a carer who can’t afford a lightbulb

Poke Staff. Updated March 21st, 2023

BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay has interviewed Rishi Sunak, discussing a number of topics, including the dire report on the Met Police, Boris Johnson‘s grilling by the Privileges Committee – and this …

“Your fingerprints are all over this economy, aren’t they?”

“Well, I’m actually …I’m really proud that one of …”

“When you hear that somebody can’t afford a lightbulb?”

He probably won’t clip that up for the next party political broadcast. Labour might, though.

This would probably be a popular move.

We’d quite like to see Mr. Sunak managing a household budget on minimum wage. Perhaps 30p Lee could give him some pointers.

