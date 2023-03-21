The PM had a stunningly insensitive response to learning of a carer who can’t afford a lightbulb

News

BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay has interviewed Rishi Sunak, discussing a number of topics, including the dire report on the Met Police, Boris Johnson‘s grilling by the Privileges Committee – and this …

In our Panorama on the UK economy, we heard from a woman in Cornwall called Nicky – who couldn't afford to replace a broken lightbulb until the next pay day. @jonkay01 asked the Prime Minister about Nicky's situation on @BBCBreakfast this morning. This is the exchange. pic.twitter.com/gUwYrU16Np — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 21, 2023

“Your fingerprints are all over this economy, aren’t they?” “Well, I’m actually …I’m really proud that one of …” “When you hear that somebody can’t afford a lightbulb?”

He probably won’t clip that up for the next party political broadcast. Labour might, though.

Why couldn't this woman just upgrade her local electricity grid to make the running of her light bulbs more efficient? Like Rishi did with his swimming pool. https://t.co/n3ryUtAhC3 — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 21, 2023

He can't even pretend to put her at the centre of his thoughts. It's all about him, about how he can't possibly be failing. She's an inconvenient statistic. Nothing. https://t.co/t3SEpLI05j — Dr. (not medical) Peradventure 🦫 (@Peradventur3) March 21, 2023

Sunk the billionaire. Completely out of touch. No empathy. No understanding. No clue. https://t.co/6MVqJTlO3W — gibbzer (@gibbzer) March 21, 2023

Sadly and unsurprisingly Sunak does not have a lightbulb moment and find some empathy here. Good for Jon Kay on keeping going. https://t.co/1YlRR0AVbQ — 🏁Mrs Nash 🏁 💙 🇺🇦 (@HalcyonNash) March 21, 2023

The first words out of Sunak's mouth after he hears this story are "I'm really proud…" How did someone this bad at retail politics get to be PM…. https://t.co/6cqWoPGSo2 — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) March 21, 2023

“We’re making sure Nicky’s energy bill is taken care of by the government” Which will be of great comfort to a woman who can’t even afford a lightbulb to use any energy — David (@Zero_4) March 21, 2023

Rishi Sunak showing he doesn’t care how people actually are forced to live in this country. Biggest fall in living standards for 70 years and he declares he’s really proud of what he’s achieved and grateful for food banks. 🤬 #GTTO pic.twitter.com/Z0bTuBeeYN — Teri ☘️💚💙♿️ (@mettlesome_teri) March 21, 2023

I want to sit in a room with Tories getting interviewed.

Every time they dodge the question or tell a bold face lie, I blast a fog horn https://t.co/7tH1I836pW — HippyPeasant (@HippyPeasant) March 21, 2023

This would probably be a popular move.

He's really proud

Here's a thought – move him and his wife and kids and dog in to a council flat for 3 months and live on benefit

Come back and tell us you are proud then#ToriesOut257 #SunakOut148 #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/218idgkOBn — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 21, 2023

We’d quite like to see Mr. Sunak managing a household budget on minimum wage. Perhaps 30p Lee could give him some pointers.

