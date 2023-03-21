Guns don’t kill people, Only Fans kills people – apparently

Twitter

Meanwhile, on Twitter, we’ve entered the ‘porn is more dangerous than guns’ discourse – courtesy of this guy’s big brain.

If his goal was to make himself the main character – mission accomplished. As you can probably guess, some of the replies were NSFW.

1.

Every year 43,000 Americans are killed by seeing boobs https://t.co/kZ95HmHWSV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 20, 2023

2.

fuuuuuuck there was a mass onlyfans subscription today :/ https://t.co/b4P345bufu — the heartbroke kid (@jodyhimslef) March 20, 2023

3.

It’s true, an OnlyFans shot 10 people in my neighborhood last year. Wait, no hold on. That was guns, fuck you. https://t.co/lz6FnanXgb — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 20, 2023

4.

5.

Gun deaths 2021: 49,000

Deaths from OF: zero

I’m not a math teacher but I don’t think this adds up… https://t.co/IFVEjrror5 — Mr. Walmsley (@MrBWalmsley) March 20, 2023

6.

now in one hand you have a loaded gun. in the other, you have a titty pic. let's play this out https://t.co/kMLiOs7BXn — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) March 20, 2023

7.

IQ tests should be harder than “what’s more deadly, giant deadly assault weapons or boobies” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 20, 2023

8.

"guns"? like the things that kill people? https://t.co/JFQurDFYV3 — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) March 20, 2023

9.

yeah that is an unpopular opinion https://t.co/dbiyPjENLs — bibo (@biboofficial) March 20, 2023

10.

Um…. sir? You do realise that:

1. Onlyfans has other content other than porn, right? There’s Fitness related content, Gaming related content, Cooking related content. 2. It’s a form of income for folks. 3. A loaded Gun is dangerous regardless of who’s operating it. — Rod (If You're Reading This, I Think You're Great) (@MyFinal_Heaven) March 20, 2023

11.

this might *the singular tweet* that inspires me to bring my spicy site back https://t.co/AsSHcE9Dn0 — sensitivejoy, otherworldly hag ✶ (@ItsSensitiveJoy) March 20, 2023

12.

"Unpopular" is starting to become synonymous with "stupid," I see. https://t.co/JPgsvfDZzx — Showing Rim🏀 (@Ferd_Turgeson) March 20, 2023

Watch this joke whoosh right over his head.



Via

READ MORE

Jon Stewart skewered this anti-drag, pro-gun senator with a killer question

Source Alex Meshkin Image iam_os on Unsplash