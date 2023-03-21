Guns don’t kill people, Only Fans kills people – apparently
Meanwhile, on Twitter, we’ve entered the ‘porn is more dangerous than guns’ discourse – courtesy of this guy’s big brain.
If his goal was to make himself the main character – mission accomplished. As you can probably guess, some of the replies were NSFW.
1.
Every year 43,000 Americans are killed by seeing boobs https://t.co/kZ95HmHWSV
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 20, 2023
2.
fuuuuuuck there was a mass onlyfans subscription today :/ https://t.co/b4P345bufu
— the heartbroke kid (@jodyhimslef) March 20, 2023
3.
It’s true, an OnlyFans shot 10 people in my neighborhood last year.
Wait, no hold on.
That was guns, fuck you. https://t.co/lz6FnanXgb
— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 20, 2023
4.
Stay in school, kids https://t.co/dBP5bSCMTe
— Mikaela (@FridayInHalifax) March 20, 2023
5.
Gun deaths 2021: 49,000
Deaths from OF: zero
I’m not a math teacher but I don’t think this adds up… https://t.co/IFVEjrror5
— Mr. Walmsley (@MrBWalmsley) March 20, 2023
6.
now in one hand you have a loaded gun. in the other, you have a titty pic. let's play this out https://t.co/kMLiOs7BXn
— Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) March 20, 2023
7.
IQ tests should be harder than “what’s more deadly, giant deadly assault weapons or boobies”
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 20, 2023
8.
"guns"? like the things that kill people? https://t.co/JFQurDFYV3
— Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) March 20, 2023
9.
yeah that is an unpopular opinion https://t.co/dbiyPjENLs
— bibo (@biboofficial) March 20, 2023
10.
Um…. sir? You do realise that:
1. Onlyfans has other content other than porn, right? There’s Fitness related content, Gaming related content, Cooking related content.
2. It’s a form of income for folks.
3. A loaded Gun is dangerous regardless of who’s operating it.
— Rod (If You're Reading This, I Think You're Great) (@MyFinal_Heaven) March 20, 2023
11.
this might *the singular tweet* that inspires me to bring my spicy site back https://t.co/AsSHcE9Dn0
— sensitivejoy, otherworldly hag ✶ (@ItsSensitiveJoy) March 20, 2023
12.
"Unpopular" is starting to become synonymous with "stupid," I see. https://t.co/JPgsvfDZzx
— Showing Rim🏀 (@Ferd_Turgeson) March 20, 2023
Watch this joke whoosh right over his head.
