There’s been a sea change in the classroom – and people are relating hard

Life

Teacher and author, Timothy Paramour, shared a new twist on an old scenario that every education worker will recognise.

Terrifying watershed moment at work today. For years, kids have accidentally called teachers “mum” or “dad” without thinking, with hilarity ensuing. Today one of my colleagues got referred to as “Alexa”. — Timothy Paramour (@timparamour) March 13, 2023

That really is a sign of the times. Tweeters had their own stories on how technology has affected the next generation – and more.

1.

While working in early years I saw a kid trying to zoom in on a window with his fingers like it was an iPad. — Rob Farquharson (@Bocafuente) March 14, 2023

2.

I left teaching JUST IN TIME. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) March 14, 2023

3.

I remember seeing online someone reporting that their toddler nephew had begun saying "Thank you and subscribe" instead of 'bye'. — Sally (@herannuen) March 14, 2023

4.

My youngest, around 2/3 yo on school run went up to a rectangular memorial plaque with raised writing.. tried to swipe and press the letters and when nothing happened she just looked at me with the same expression reserved for iPad not charged — Jassi (@jasjitkauratwal) March 14, 2023

5.

I hope she carried on talking over him while inexplicably getting louder and then sang a song he might like. — Sally Morgan (@s_m_storyteller) March 14, 2023

6.

This is hilarious and terrifying all at once.

My favourite was being called Brown Owl once. — Phil Robertson (@HTPhilRobertson) March 14, 2023

7.

My friend's toddler's first word was "Google" for the same reason… — Jade McDowell (@jademc07) March 14, 2023

8.

I got called ‘Coach Dan’ the other day, which was a new one for me. — Daniel Paton (@DanPatonMusic) March 14, 2023

9.

23 year old son works with KS1. He is used to being addressed as "dad" or even "mum", but the other day it was "grandad" which was a first. — Katie B (@JourneysOfZelda) March 14, 2023

10.

My primary-aged daughter came home mortified that she had called the teacher mum. I reassured her it was normal – "Yeah, but I said it to Mr Barnett!" — Jackie Mitchell (@JJackieMitchell) March 16, 2023

11.

Ipad written in for pets name on the family tree — Tommythecommy80 (@tommythecommy80) March 14, 2023

12.

I work in a school office. Being called Mum by a pupil is not unusual BUT last week I got called Mum by a TEACHER! In front of their class! (I’m NOT their Mum). — CC (@MrsClussbut) March 14, 2023

13.

When I started teaching – a LONG time ago – a student once said, “Miss, you’re like paging the Oracle.” 🤣🤦‍♀️ 📺 — Marian Porter FCCT 🥾⛰📚🌊 (@PorterMarian) March 14, 2023

14.

Funny thing is, their name is Siri — NudgeCloud (@NudgeCloud) March 14, 2023

15.

Up there with making the Netflix “du-dunnn” noise for N while learning phonics — matt greaves (@greavesman) March 14, 2023

16.

I once called my boss "darling"🤦‍♀️ — Fiona Ward (@FionaWard1) March 15, 2023

17.

Brilliant that child sees them as the fount of all knowledge 😂 — Jane 🌻🇺🇦 💙🌹 (@hladun_jane) March 14, 2023

Of course, it’s a two-way street …

My son come home from school last week and addresed Alexa as 'Mrs Morrison'. — Lizzie Catt (@Lizzie_Catt) March 14, 2023

READ MORE

17 of the biggest lies teachers told us

Source Timothy Paramour Image HeikoAL on Pixabay