17 of the biggest lies teachers told us

Over on Reddit, u/j0hnj0hn88 must have been thinking about their schooldays, because they asked people to think about this question.

What did you learn in Elementary school that turned out to be false/ a lie when you reached adulthood?

It proved to be a popular question, largely due to seething resentment stored up over decades of waiting to use Pythagoras’ theorem. Some responses were more common than others and there’s the odd bit of NSFW language.

Did you get told any of this?

1.

That if I went to college I would get a good job and be able to buy a big house with a pool.

Takingover4da99and00

2.

That my face was gonna get stuck like this 🤪

icantsaycaterpillar



3.

That blood is blue before it touches air.

W0rm_G1rl

4.

You’ll get cramps if you try to swim before a half hour after you’ve eaten.

MarcGietz

5.

“You won’t always have a calculator in your pocket.”

silence_infidel



6.

There’s no such thing as a stupid question.

_Balrog_of_Morgoth_

7.

Cheaters never win in the end. Only good people succeed.

slicknshine



8.

That napoleon was short. Turns out he was average height for his time, and it was just British propaganda representing how small of a threat they perceived him to be.

OneTyler2Many

