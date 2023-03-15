Once you see the US presidents as professional wrestlers, you’ll never see them the same way again

Pics

A couple of weeks ago, via the magic of AI, Cam Harless showed us ‘every American president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet’ – and it was glorious.

Here’s Joe Biden – just as a taster.

every american president, but they're all cool and they all sport a mullet 46. Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/qoE9AJSxj5 — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023

If you haven’t seen all those yet – put that right, but not until you’ve seen what Cam has come up with this week, when he decided to find out what the presidents would be like if they were professional wrestlers.

You can see the full thread here, but we picked a bunch that look like serious contenders. We’re just not sure what for.

All right. Another presidents that you never asked for ai art thread. This time, they’re professional wrasslers. 1. George Washington pic.twitter.com/gguzp5GrXw — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 13, 2023

