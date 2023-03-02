This thread of ‘every American president, but they’re all cool and sport mullets’ is sheer magnificence
Here’s a thing of magnificence to make your day better, a thread of ‘every American president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet’.
Posted by @hamcarless over on Twitter, it’s even better than that sounds.
Here are just the most recent but you can see the whole thread here and buy a poster with the whole lot of them here.
every american president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet
46. Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/qoE9AJSxj5
— Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023
45. Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/QeaGStPgXL
— Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023
44. Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/6evMo4EgFU
— Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023
43. George W. Bush pic.twitter.com/7BeC62mVHf
— Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023
42. Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/qF8OmpmzOp
— Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023
41. George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/vW6pNfCkDt
— Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023
Source Twitter @hamcarless