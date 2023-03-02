This thread of ‘every American president, but they’re all cool and sport mullets’ is sheer magnificence

Pics

Here’s a thing of magnificence to make your day better, a thread of ‘every American president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet’.

Posted by @hamcarless over on Twitter, it’s even better than that sounds.

Here are just the most recent but you can see the whole thread here and buy a poster with the whole lot of them here.

every american president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet 46. Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/qoE9AJSxj5 — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023

Alright, dudes. I made a poster for all who have mentioned or asked for one. You can grab one on my etsy here: https://t.co/DhEjn2E1PI Feel free to look around and see if there’s anything else that pops out at you. Let me know if you want a shirt and I will put one together. pic.twitter.com/TfOV9t7Cao — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) March 1, 2023

We’re with @caitlinmoran.

Oh my god, this whole thread. All the US Presidents, but cool and with mullets. https://t.co/nCN5TFiy0I — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 1, 2023

