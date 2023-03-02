Pics

This thread of ‘every American president, but they’re all cool and sport mullets’ is sheer magnificence

Poke Staff. Updated March 2nd, 2023

Here’s a thing of magnificence to make your day better, a thread of ‘every American president, but they’re all cool and they all sport a mullet’.

Posted by @hamcarless over on Twitter, it’s even better than that sounds.

Here are just the most recent but you can see the whole thread here and buy a poster with the whole lot of them here.

Want to see the rest? Find @hamcarless on Twitter here!

We’re with @caitlinmoran.

