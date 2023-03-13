The GB News broadcast of ‘Alternative Match of the Day’ was just as stunningly awful as you would expect

News

CW – GB News bigotry

Right-wing ‘news’ channel GB News (home of delightful pundits such as Laurence Fox, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg and ’30p’ Lee Anderson) was frothing at the mouth at the temerity of Gary Lineker exercising his right to free speech.

After learning that the Lineker-less ‘Match of the Day’ would be broadcast without punditry, they decided to take a ‘How hard can it be?’ approach to sports broadcasting and aired their own ‘Alternative Match of the Day’ for the benefit of their viewer.

It's the football show EVERYONE'S talking about. AMotD, live from 10pm tonight only on GB News!https://t.co/lR6MjCvwBS — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 11, 2023

It turned out to be the utter car crash you would expect…

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨 The GB News alternative Match of the Day was better than any parody we could have come up with. pic.twitter.com/t0gOAwwnMd — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) March 12, 2023

Top marks for getting ‘tofu-eating wokerati’ into a football show!

There is more. Unfortunately there is more. pic.twitter.com/3NeJOhNaaR — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) March 12, 2023

Let’s see what other Twitter users made of it…

1.

Just so, so good. “I bet Gary Lineker likes Brighton because it’s full of [*panic…PANIC…OH GOD….I’m in this up to my neck…how am I going to not says gays now….oh god…I’m committing personal and professional suicide on live TV….HANG ON I’VE GOT IT*] RAINBOW FLAGS!” https://t.co/ISjwbrAkIo — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 12, 2023

2.

Even their hearts aren't really in this, wow! https://t.co/1l1v5TM9S2 — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 12, 2023

3.

Who needs Gary Lineker when you have the GB News alternative Match of the Day? Just as slick and professional as the rest of their output. pic.twitter.com/9KjjFgHJpc — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 12, 2023

4.

"I can't er ask er a er question er because I er don't err know what I'm er talking erbout once there's no errr autocue" GBeebies showing in mere moments how good BBC Sports hosts are. https://t.co/9NvnkB3Aad — Frankie (@FrankieWard) March 12, 2023

5.

Just a bit of casual homophobia to add to the antisemitic conspiracy theories and COVID denialism pic.twitter.com/9yehPZkbRU — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 12, 2023

6.

The Day Today ‘Sports Desk’ pic.twitter.com/6c6jMxtijh — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) March 11, 2023

7.

It’s the satirists I feel sorry for. How do you make these pricks any more absurd? — Anthony Kerr (@misterarsey) March 12, 2023

8.

GB News did an ‘alternative match of the day’… And it’s everything you’d expect and more 👌🏽pic.twitter.com/WynTB1Rouq — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 12, 2023

9.

Alan Partridge can now be retired — Wrighty (@neilwrightlegal) March 12, 2023

10.

So deeply embarrassing — Nic (@AD_N_P) March 12, 2023

11.

I’d watch this every week, it’s flipping hilarious. Mind you I reckon I could out do them next week with the bedraggled, half broken remainder of my subbuteo set to recreate the action. https://t.co/kBTKtBxt6c — Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 11, 2023

12.

No one actually watched this, did they? For real & not the crack. What a tragic bit of TV. — Oli Stirling (@OWS1892) March 12, 2023

13.

this should be injected into the veins of anyone who’s ever experienced imposter syndrome https://t.co/rIeZqn3qH2 — Wayne Farry (@waynefarry) March 11, 2023

14.

Oh ye of little faith. https://t.co/Y4kHufpLFG — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 11, 2023

They think it’s all over …

Heard they refused to even acknowledge Everton's goal because it came from the left wing. https://t.co/VKhYY9k2Vt — Kippy Woo (@TygerWhoCame2T) March 12, 2023

It is now.

