News

The GB News broadcast of ‘Alternative Match of the Day’ was just as stunningly awful as you would expect

David Harris. Updated March 13th, 2023

CW – GB News bigotry

Right-wing ‘news’ channel GB News (home of delightful pundits such as Laurence Fox, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg and ’30p’ Lee Anderson) was frothing at the mouth at the temerity of Gary Lineker exercising his right to free speech.

After learning that the Lineker-less ‘Match of the Day’ would be broadcast without punditry, they decided to take a ‘How hard can it be?’ approach to sports broadcasting and aired their own ‘Alternative Match of the Day’ for the benefit of their viewer.

It turned out to be the utter car crash you would expect…

Top marks for getting ‘tofu-eating wokerati’ into a football show!

Let’s see what other Twitter users made of it…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

They think it’s all over …

It is now.

READ MORE

27 favourite things people are saying about Gary Lineker after he was dropped from Match of the Day

Source Dino Sofos via Politics For You Image Screengrab