27 favourite things people are saying about Gary Lineker after he was dropped from Match of the Day

They thought it was all over, but it turned out it was only just beginning.

The Gary Lineker saga took a dramatic extra time twist on Friday after the BBC dropped him from Match of the Day over his perfectly legitimate criticism of the government’s immigration policy.

Here’s what the BBC said about it.

‘The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines. ‘The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.’

Things escalated further when Lineker’s colleagues Ian Wright and Alan Shearer both said they wouldn’t be appearing as a gesture of solidarity with the Match of the Day presenter.

Here’s what Wright had to say.

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

And Shearer.

I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 10, 2023

And then BBC Sport commentators said they wouldn’t take part either. Here’s what one of them, Steve Wilson, had to say.

As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish. — Steve Wilson (@Wilsonfooty) March 10, 2023

It really was quite the day for the BBC after the Guardian reported it was not broadcasting an episode of David Attenborough’s flagship new series for fear of upsetting right wing types.

Which brings us back to Lineker, whose future at the BBC remains entirely uncertain. These 23 tweets surely sum up best where we find ourselves right now.

1.

This is pathetic for so many reasons. https://t.co/q1mpyhFbFu — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 10, 2023

2.

those BBC rules in full:

– Attenborough can't broadcast a show about UK nature loss.

– Lineker can't tweet criticising the government.

– Alan Sugar *can* tweet criticising strikes.

– The BBC chair *can* be a Tory donor who didn't disclose he facilitated a loan to Boris Johnson. — Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 10, 2023

3.

Gary Lineker makes a comparison with 1930s’ Germany where dissent is silenced. And his dissent is silenced. — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) March 10, 2023

4.

5.

Great work at the Beeb. Screwing over Attenborough and Lineker in one day. Absolutely top class. Next kill Santa Clause. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 10, 2023

6.

I wonder whether the BBC has created a situation where anyone prepared to present MOTD tomorrow immediately becomes a de facto supporter of legislation currently being cheered to the rafters by overtly racist, far right leaders across the rest of Europe… — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 10, 2023

7.

me following the BBC Match of the Day drama even though I've never watched it pic.twitter.com/8eA2tdFABq — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) March 10, 2023

8.

If the BBC have to pull MOTD I'm happy to fill in with an 80 min lecture on why the illegal immigration bill is the worse piece of legislation put in front of Parliament in my lifetime. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) March 10, 2023

9.

12.

Just got home to see that one of my places of work is on fire . Lit and fanned by very few of those who also work there . But ignited by those who hate the truth being told and use hate to weaponise truths delivery . What a sorry mess we are in . . . a very sad day for the UK — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) March 10, 2023

11.

The BBC has to appease the government. Appeasement is the only way to stop people comparing the situation to 1930s Germany. — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) March 10, 2023

10.

REVEALED: Latest BBC stars to walk out in solidarity with Gary Lineker pic.twitter.com/Cj5YKKrxQ2 — Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) March 10, 2023

13.

What the hell is happening? Do I need to get on a plane and come over there? WTF?! — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) March 10, 2023

14.